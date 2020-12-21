Wilma Douglas

ATHENS – Wilma D. Douglas, 89, of Athens, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Dec. 21, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center.

Born March 8, 1931 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Jessie Tittle Hart.

Wilma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She also was a member of The Vore Ridge Church where she enjoyed serving The Lord.

She is survived by four children, Lloyd Douglas, Gerald (Linda) Douglas, Ruby (Jerry) Misner, Deborah (Kenny) McDaniel; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; four siblings, Floyd (Helen) Hart, Joe (Freda) Hart, Harold (Mary) Hart, and Carol Frazee.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; six siblings, James, Fred, Willard, Thelma Jean Hart, Juanita Douglas, and Grace McKibben.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service for the family will be on Wednesday. A public graveside service will be Wednesday at 1:45 PM at Grahams Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

