Albany - Wilma Lee Midkiff, 91, Albany, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her sister's residence.
Born Sept. 17, 1929, in Vinton County, she was the daughter of the late Dana Clark Midkiff and Mary Edith Beckley Midkiff. She retired from Ohio University's food service department.
Wilma is survived by her sister, Rebecca (Carl) Caudill; nieces and nephews, Tim (Fallon) Caudill, Kelly (Justin) Hughes, Emily (Andrew) Sorrell, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Midkiff; a sister-in-law, Mary
Midkiff; also multiple great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Earl Midkiff; and a nephew, Craig Midkiff.
Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Donnie Quisenberry officiating. Burial will be in Castor Cemetery. Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to services on Saturday.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
