Winifred Nuzum Patterson

Athens - Winifred "Win/ Sis" Nuzum Patterson, 93, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Feb. 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. The daughter of William Milton Nuzum, Sr. and Ruby (Justin) Nuzum, she was born in Stewart, OH. Win graduated from Rome Canaan High School class of 1945. She was married to Floyd E. "Bo" Patterson for 59 years.
Win worked at Air Service Command in Dayton, OH during World War II. She had numerous jobs in her life, including working for Probate & Juvenile Court, The Ohio State University, teaching cosmetology and owning her own salon, and working as a librarian for N. Canton City Schools. She retired from the State of Ohio Bureau of Disability in 1992 after many years.
Win was a loving and independent woman who touched many lives with her kindness and focus on helping others. She loved people and freely shared her stories and sense of humor. She loved watching her three grandchildren grow up and was always their biggest fan. Win had endless energy and a work ethic to be admired. She was so proud and grateful for her loving family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Steve) Patterson Bolduc, of Inlet Beach, FL, and Nanette (Dale) Palocko, of Cleveland, OH; three grandchildren, Erin (Mark) Larkins-Scott, of New York, NY, Ben Palocko, of Cleveland, OH, and Sarah Palocko, of Cleveland, OH; two step-grandchildren, Chris Bolduc of Roanoke, VA and Drew Bolduc of New York, NY. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins; and two sisters-in-law, Jeannie Nuzum of Athens and Mary Jo Nuzum of Belpre.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Bo" Patterson, in 2004; brothers, Bill and Ralph Nuzum; and sister, Barb Brown.
Per her wishes, a graveside memorial service will be held at Clarks Chapel Cemetery, Athens on Saturday. June 19 at 11 a.m. with H. Willard Love, Minister. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Winifred Nuzum Patterson
