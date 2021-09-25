Athens - Yolanda Calderón de Moncayo, 88, of Athens passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Kimes Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by family. Born Sept. 4, 1933 in Riobamba, Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late Jorge Alejandro Calderón Viteri and Luisa Avelina Coronel Pareja.
Yolanda, moved to the United States with her husband in 1961 and settled in Athens, Ohio in 1969 where together they lovingly raised their family. Yolanda was an artist known for her oil paintings and ceramics. Her greatest legacy to her family and friends was the gift of unconditional love.
She is survived by their children, Abelardo C. (Meghan) Moncayo, Yolanda A. Moncayo; grandchildren, Alejandro Gabriel and William Javier Moncayo; and a large extended family in Ecuador and the United States.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Abelardo Moncayo, and brothers, Jorge Fernando Alfonso and Galo Ernesto Calderón Coronel.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends and family may call upon the family on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
