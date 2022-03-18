Athens - Yolanda Avelina Moncayo, 56, of Athens, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Born June 27, 1965 in Quito, Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late Abelardo Moncayo-Andrade and Yolanda Calderón de Moncayo.
Yolanda moved to the United States when she was three months old and settled with her family in Athens, Ohio in 1969, where she was raised by her loving family. Yolanda was a nurse, singer, writer, actor, and political activist. She was a passionate and caring daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
She is survived by her brother, Abelardo C. (Meghan) Moncayo; nephews, Alejandro Gabriel and William Javier Moncayo; and a large extended family in Ecuador and the United States.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens ending with a luncheon at the church. Friends and family may call upon the family on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. You may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Yolanda Moncayo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.