Albany - Yvonne Anderson, 79, Albany, passed away Monday May 23, 2022,at The Laurels of Athens.Born May 27, 1942, in Dayton she was the daughter of the lateEugene and Ada Counts Dilcher. She was retired from OblenessHospital.Yvonne is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Harry) Vollkommerand a son Kevin (Suzanne) Dean both of San Antonio Texas,4 grandchildren Ron Dean, James Dean, Kristen Riley, and KarenMichaud, 4 great-grandchildren Caleb, Luke, Oliver, and Maeve.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by herhusband Jerry Anderson, a daughter Kelly Riley, and a sisterAnnette Dilcher.Visitation is Friday 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.Graveside services will follow at Athens Memory Gardens, with PastorBarry Bolin officiating.
