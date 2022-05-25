Yvonne Anderson

Albany - Yvonne Anderson, 79, Albany, passed away Monday May 23, 2022,

at The Laurels of Athens.

Born May 27, 1942, in Dayton she was the daughter of the late

Eugene and Ada Counts Dilcher. She was retired from Obleness

Hospital.

Yvonne is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Harry) Vollkommer

and a son Kevin (Suzanne) Dean both of San Antonio Texas,

4 grandchildren Ron Dean, James Dean, Kristen Riley, and Karen

Michaud, 4 great-grandchildren Caleb, Luke, Oliver, and Maeve.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her

husband Jerry Anderson, a daughter Kelly Riley, and a sister

Annette Dilcher.

Visitation is Friday 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

Graveside services will follow at Athens Memory Gardens, with Pastor

Barry Bolin officiating.

you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Yvonne Anderson

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.