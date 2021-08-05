Athens - Zora L. Hudnall, age 100, of Athens, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born July 9, 1921, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late James Lewis Scott and Bessie Gladys Dunfee Scott.
A graduate of Rome-Canaan High School, she was employed at Goodyear in Logan for over 20 years. She was also employed at Sheltering Arms Hospital during the transfer of patients to the new O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her yard and family home.
Zora is survived by a daughter, Meta (David) Stover of Millfield; a son, Raymond (Mary) Hudnall of Athens; a grandson raised in the home, Clay (Brenda) Phillips of Albany; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, James Scott of Athens; and a son in law, Dan Coen of Athens.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Otho Hudnall, who passed away in 2001; two daughters, Debra Hudnall and Lona Coen; a granddaughter, Jackie Rae Stover; seven sisters, Audrey Scott, Goldie King, Gladys Frazee, Letha Heightland, Gertrude Donaldson, Lois Mingus and Mary Rist.
Per Zora's request, no calling hours will be observed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care Zora received, especially nurses Charles and Darla. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Zora Hudnall
