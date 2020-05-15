The unofficial results reported only hours after the end of the oft-times confusing 2020 Primary Election have held true during the official count.
In the Republican party, Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) won out over first-time challenger Shelby Xavier Hunt for the 15th Ohio Congressional District. The 15th District includes 12 counties in Southern and Central Ohio, including nearly all of Athens County. The Democratic portion of this race, in which Pickaway county native Joel Newby won out over Daniel Kilgore, has been focused largely on how to represent the varied portions of such a substantial district.
Stivers has not been present in Athens or Southern Ohio during this race to advocate for his re-election, however, all three other candidates appeared at League of Women Voter forums throughout the spring. Stivers’ absence of presence in the Southern portion of his district has been a noted criticism from his constituents since his first election to the position in 2011.
Zachary Saunders, an assistant prosecutor in the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, was certified as earning 53 percent of the vote, beating out Rusty Rittenhouse, a noted local attorney, magician and member of the Athens City School Board of Education.
Ric Wasserman will continue to represent Athens as the County Treasurer, winning 62 percent of the vote over Peter Kotses, who is a member of Athens City Council and owner of Athens Bicycle.
A few issues were also on the May ballot: In Athens, the residents of Ward 1 were given the choice to approve or nix the option for Sunday alcohol sales at Cats Corner, 110 W. Union St. That was approved by an 84 percent margin.
The Village of Albany sought a fire protection levy during this election, a renewal of a one mill, five-year levy. That was also passed, with 80 percent in favor.
Lastly, the village of Buchtel sought a current expenses levy to help with operating costs of its government. The area spans parts of Athens and Hocking Counties, and will be assessed for both areas. The levy is a renewal of 2.5 mills for five years, and passed by 75 percent.
A few Democrats were elected in unopposed races. Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel will continue to serve as Athens County Commissioners, and Keller Blackburn will continue to serve as the County Prosecuting Attorney. Candy Russel, who was appointed to the position of Court of Common Pleas Clerk following the sudden passing of the previous clerk, was elected to the position. Sheriff Rodney Smith will continue to serve as Sheriff, and Jessica Markins was re-elected as County Recorder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.