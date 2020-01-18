The Bobcats’ situation was untenable.
So they did something about it.
Ohio shook off a dreadful first-half shooting performance, and held on for a 60-58 win on Saturday inside the Convocation Center at Eastern Michigan. The Bobcats (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) shot 17.9 percent in the first 20 minutes, but hit at 60 percent rate after halftime to garner their first conference road win of the season.
“Our shots went in,” said sophomore point guard Jason Preston in a postgame radio interview. “We felt we were getting the shots we wanted, and in the second half we made those shots.”
Eastern Michigan (10-8, 0-5 MAC) remained the only winless team in league play with the loss. The Eagles fell to 0-2 against OU this season, and haven’t defeated a Division I program since mid-December. EMU never found a hot-streak and finished the game 22 of 64 overall (34.4 percent) and an ice-cold 5 of 25 (20 percent) from 3-point range.
“Our defensive intensity was really really good, and got us back in the game,” said Ohio first-year head coach Jeff Boals, whose team had allowed 50 points in the second half alone in each of the last two games.
Eastern Michigan nearly stole the game late, however. Ohio led by seven with six minutes to go, and still held a 59-53 lead with just 90 seconds left.
But Noah Morgan, who had a career-high 23 points to lead EMU, nearly brought the Eagles all the way back. Morgan scored 18 straight points for EMU, and pulled his team to within 59-58 with a minute to go.
Still down just one point, the Eagles had two shots to win it late. Forward Ty Groce, who finished with 17 points, came up short on a drive from the left side with 5.1 seconds left. After Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas hit one of two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to make it 60-58, Morgan got the rebound and raced down the floor. His open 3-pointer from the right wing sailed long however, and the Bobcats snapped a four-game road losing skid.
“We made the game-winning plays in the second half when we needed to,” Boals said.
Vander Plas turned in his third straight 20-point game with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead OU.
“He was so big for us in a lot of ways today,” Preston said. “His leadership was huge.”
Preston added 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists; he also had a career-high eight turnovers as Ohio struggled at times with EMU’s trademark 2-3 zone.
Senior guard Jordan Dartis added 11 points, and graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda had three points and a career-high 14 rebounds. OU out rebounded the Eagles 50-38.
“We needed every one of them,” Boals said.
OU beat EMU in the first meeting this season, 74-68 in Athens, less than two weeks ago. But the Bobcats had a rough start in the rematch.
Ohio missed its first 11 shots of the day as EMU raced out to a 12-4 lead eight minutes in. The Bobcats’ first field goal, a Vander Plas drive for two, came with 11:13 left in the half.
Eastern Michigan led by as many as 13 points in the first half, twice, and seemed poised to blow out OU with a 25-12 lead with three minutes left in the half. But the Bobcats closed the half with a 9-3 run to make it 28-21 at the break.
Ohio trailed 35-25 early in the second before tying the game with a 12-2 run. Vander Plas had eight points in the surge, including two fast-break layups.
“He made things happen,” Boals said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. It’s good to see.”
OU took its largest lead, at 48-40, with 8:48 left after a 9-0 spurt. Preston dropped in two floaters in the lane, and set up Vander Plas inside off an in-bounds play during the sequence.
“We just brought a lot more energy in the second half,” Preston said.
Ohio returns to MAC play on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start against Toledo in Athens.
Ohio 60, Eastern Michigan 58
Ohio 21 39 — 60
Eastern Michigan 28 30 — 58
OHIO 60 (10-8, 2-3 MAC)
Jason Preston 6 2-6 14, Ben Vander Plas 8 4-6 22, Sylvester Ogbonda 0 3-8 3, Lunden McDay 2 2-3 6, Jordan Dartis 3 2-2 11, Ben Roderick 1 0-0 3, Nolan Foster 0 1-2 1, Miles Brown 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 14-27 60; 3-point goals — 6-23 (Dartis 3-10, Vander Plas 2-6, Roderick 1-4, McDay 0-2, Brown 0-1).
EASTERN MICHIGAN 58 (10-8, 0-5 MAC)
Yeikson Montero 2 0-1 4, Noah Morgan 9 4-5 23, Boubacar Toure 3 1-5 7, Thomas Bonelli 1 0-0 3, Ty Groce 6 2-2 17, Chris Barnes 1 0-1 2, Marcus Gibbs 0 0-0 0, Darion Spottsville 0 0-0 0, Shamar Dillard 0 0-0 0, Chris James 0 0-0 0, Derek Ballard Jr. 0 0-0 0, Jalen King 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 9-18 58; 3-point goals — 5-25 (Groce 3-6, Binelli 1-5, Morgan 1-7, Montero 0-2, Gibbs 0-2, Dillard 0-2, James 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 20-53 (.377), 3-point goals 6-23 (.261); Eastern Michigan 22-64 (.344), 3-point goals 5-25 (.200); Free throws — Ohio 14-27 (.519), Eastern Michigan 9-18 (.500); Rebounds — Ohio 50/10 offensive (Ogbonda 14, Vander Plas 11), Eastern Michigan 38/7 offensive (King 10); Assists — Ohio 13 (Preston 7), Eastern Michigan 6; Steals — Ohio 3 (Preston 2), Eastern Michigan 11 (Groce 3); Blocks — Ohio 3, Eastern Michigan 2; Turnovers — Ohio 18, Eastern Michigan 11; Personal fouls — Ohio 15, Eastern Michigan 23; Attendance — n/a; Technical fouls — Ohio, none; Eastern Michigan, 1 (Boubacar Toure, 8:48, 2H)
