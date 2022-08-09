The 2021 Bobcat soccer season was, in an historical sense, memorably one of the best. The Cats made it to the MAC semi-final (one goal away from the championship game), earned the best winning percentage since 2002, had four all-MAC student athletes, featured a lock-down defense, set a single game attendance record, and Ohio mentor Aaron Rodgers was named conference coach of the year.
But, as the old sports adage goes, “so, what have you done for me lately?” Rodgers knows the upcoming season is the prime focus, not thinking about the past. “Right now, we’re all in last place. Everyone in the conference hasn’t won anything at this stage. Every coach is busy putting things together.” But he acknowledges that he considers past successes are part of a progression for the program.
To continue that progression, Rodgers will need to reload the defense having graduated three starters. The cupboard is not bare, though. Returnees Elle Ferguson, Ella Bianco, Quinton Tostevin, Olivia Derrow, and Kennedy Rieple will be joined by transfers Kali Stock from Northern Illinois, Sydney Dawson from Clemson, and Cailynn Adelman from American University. “We should have the defense pretty well firmed up as we go through the pre-season and they get used to playing together. The talent and depth is surely there.”
The midfield should continue to be a strength for Ohio. Isabella Ginocchi, Haley Miller, Izzy Boyd, and Carsyn Prigge bring speed and experience to the pitch. Derrrow also spent minutes as a defensive midfielder last year. “I think we have a good mix of defense and aggressive offense with our midfielders. We use them to initiate our attacks upfield.”
And the Bobcat attack will again feature all-MAC fifth year senior speedster Abby Townsend. Up top is not a one person show, however. Equally dangerous are senior Regan Berg and junior Shae Robertson who logged significant minutes last season. Payton Rigg, Daelynn Rosser, and Julianna Farina provide additional assets for the offense.
Goaltending will see the consistent hands of MAC first teamer Sam Wexell back in the woodwork. Reese Dorsey has been Wexell’s primary backup. They will also team to mentor two of the seven freshman Rodgers has joining the Bobcats.
“Sam’s such a force in goal and such a good person. The kids coming in, Sarah Ardus and Celeste Sloma, understand that they’ll have the opportunity to learn from the best though they may not be in goal immediately.”
The highly touted other five freshman cover just about every position on the pitch. It could be tough to crack the starting lineup but the talent is obvious. Scout Murray and Maia Kaufman are forwards, Eve Berish and Hailey Jeng are midfielders, and Rayann Pruss is a defender. “I’m pleased with this group and would not be surprised to see one or more of them working their way into the rotation,” Rodgers observed.
Cortney Wiesler returns with a new title as associate head coach. Ash Allison is back as volunteer assistant and Konstantina Giannou has traded in her game kit and will serve as a graduate assistant.
Pre-season for the Bobcats will see fixtures with Dayton on August 9 and Youngstown State Saturday August 13. Both will begin at 4 PM at Chessa Field. The regular season will see the Cats on the road for three straight matches, beginning at Duquesne on August 18.
The first home game will be Sunday September 4, taking on VMI. MAC season starts with the Cats hosting Buffalo Sunday September 25.
Although there are ten new faces, Rodgers feels that the Green and White should be considered, once again, one of the conference frontrunners. If recent history is a predictor, he should be correct.
All Ohio home games are played at Chessa Field and are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.