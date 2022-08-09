The 2021 Bobcat soccer season was, in an historical sense, memorably one of the best. The Cats made it to the MAC semi-final (one goal away from the championship game), earned the best winning percentage since 2002, had four all-MAC student athletes, featured a lock-down defense, set a single game attendance record, and Ohio mentor Aaron Rodgers was named conference coach of the year.

