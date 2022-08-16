Ohio University and the City of Athens is preparing for Welcome Week, which starts Thursday.
The traditional week is when legions of Bobcats return to campus for the upcoming school year.
“Welcome Week is one of the first opportunities for students to get involved on campus and connect to other students,” said Kathy Fahl, interim dean of students at Ohio University.
Welcome Week provides fun activities to allow students to build social networks, and allows new Bobcats feel more connected and supported by the university. The activities will run from Thursday through Aug. 26.
“I want to welcome our new students and encourage them to find their people as they start their journey as a Bobcat,” Fahl said. “We know when students are connected outside of the classroom, they are more likely to be successful academically. Welcome Week provides a great starting point that is not only informational, but a lot of fun too.”
Ohio University residence halls open Thursday.
Welcome Week Highlights
Welcome Week begins with a Movie Night on the Green from 8 until 11 a.m. Thursday. The movie is open for all students to attend. It will take place on the campus’s West Green, which is situated around the residence halls on the western side of campus.
Party at Ping will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Located at the Charles J. Ping Student Recreation Center, the celebration will include games, music and — perhaps most importantly for any college student — free food.
OU President Hugh Sherman will host the annual President’s First-Year Convocation at the Convocation Center from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Following the president’s address, the Marching 110 will lead first-year students up Richland Avenue to College Green for the Involvement Fair.
Games on the Green, located on the college green in front of McGuffey Hall, from noon to 4:20 p.m. Monday. Games will include classics like cornhole, as well as a giant set of Connect Four.
The University Program Council (UPC) — a volunteer board made up of OHIO students — will present a petting zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 on the South Beach. Students who survived the first two days of classes are invited to decompress with mini horses, alpacas and even a miniature cow.
Bobcat and former Saturday Night Live cast member Luke Null will return to OU to perform stand-up comedy from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Baker Theater . The event is also be hosted by the UPC.
Alden Library will host a scavenger hunt from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25, where students will trek through all seven floors of the library, with the winner being awarded a prize. After the scavenger hunt, there will be games such as cornhole and minigolf. There will also be a button-making station for students to make some wearable art.
To conclude Welcome Week, the UPC will host a longtime OU tradition, the annual drag show at the Baker Ballroom form 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 26. This year’s show features a series of star performers on the roster, including include Silky Nutmeg Ganache from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 11 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars from season six. There will also be local drag entertainers like Kazma Knights, Gretta Goodbottm and Jada Feniz-Lorez.
For information, including an arrival guide, move-in schedule, and event schedule, visit the Welcome Week webpage, ohio.edu/welcome-week.
