The Ohio University’s Board of Trustees recently reviewed and approved a resolution that designates the Proctorville Center, which was donated to the university in 2000, as surplus property.
According to a press release recapping the board’s April 6-7 meeting, the designation allows the university to explore the sale of the property; however, no deal is imminent.
Following the announcement, OU leadership reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the generosity of the facility’s donors continues to support members of the Proctorville community for years to come.
In 2000, Marshall Lee Smith and his daughter Dee Anna Rucker donated 19.0848 acres to Ohio University Southern campus for the Proctorville Center.
Smith also participated in a campaign that raised $5 million for the Proctorville Center, according to an email from Rucker. In 2007, the university established the center through donations to Ohio University.
According to an OU press release, any potential sale of the Proctorville Center would include several deed restrictions requiring it to be sold to other educational entities for educational purposes. Also, if the donors desired, their naming rights would be preserved.
The donors and the university would also have to agree upon an entity that OU would transfer the property’s walking track and green space. Deed restrictions would prohibit the development of the land, requiring the green space and walking trail to remain maintained and open to the community.
According to the press release, any revenues from a potential sale following the payoff of the property would support education through a combination of scholarships, grant funding and other efforts. They would provide opportunities for increased educational support and workforce training to students, teachers and community members in Proctorville and the surrounding area.
The university’s website currently lists the Proctorville Center as a possible commercial lease facility.
According to Rucker, rumors of the center’s sale have been circulating since at least October 2022.
According to a March letter from university President Hugh Sherman, after discussions with the center’s staff, reviews of the facility use over the past several years and enrollment projections, the university decided to explore the sale of the center.
Rucker was told the possible sale was because the center was not making money. Since the fall of 2021, classes have been offered at the Proctorville Center only once.
“These classes were offered during the day despite the goal to meet the needs of non-traditional students,” she said. “Additionally, Fairland and Chesapeake high schools have College-Credit Plus students who could have utilized the center. Ohio University owes its donors and the Proctorville community a chance to make it work; it was thriving for 10 years.”
Rucker said she believes her family’s gift should be honored and used for its given purpose.
“The people of the community gave their donations in good faith with the understanding their money would stay in Proctorville,” she said.
If OU agrees to a sale of the center, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services’ Controlling Board would have to sign off on the purchase, as OU is a state entity, according to the agency’s website.
Rucker and other donors did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.