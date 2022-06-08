The Chillicothe Paints had an early, but a six-run fifth from the REX helped send the Paints to an 8-7 loss Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field.
The REX scored first on an Alec Bruson single that plated Will Egger in the bottom of the second inning.
The Paints answered in the fourth inning, when a two-out Trey Pancake triple knocked home Hunter Klotz, tying the game at 1-1.
Chillicothe then took the lead in the fifth frame when Tim Orr drive in two runs with a single, then Pancake was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving the Paints a 4-1 lead.
REX answered right back, Brunson led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run. Two batters later Luis Hernandez followed suit with a two-run home run, tying the game at four. It was the start of an inning in which the first eight batters reached base safely, the first six scored. By the end of the rally, the Paints found themselves down 7-4.
Jeron Williams entered the game as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning for Chillicothe, knocking home Pancake on a sacrifice fly, cutting the REX lead to 7-5.
The REX got it back on a solo home run by David Miller in the bottom of the inning, restoring the three-run lead at 8-5.
In the top of the ninth, Kade Wroot reached on an error to start the inning. Tim Orr followed with a walk. After the next two batters were retired, Pancake walked, loading the bases. Williams sent a line drive over the head of the REX centerfielder, scoring Wroot and Orr, but Pancake was thrown out at the plate, ending the game with the Paints falling 8-7.
