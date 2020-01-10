hey sing, squawk, honk, and tweet. They travel solo or in flocks or in romantic couples. We keep them as pets and admire them as they fly free. People like Birds and Birds like people. We set up bird feeders and they are happy to come around every day and get their fill. Let’s take a look at some of these wonderful creatures in Athens County.
