COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan men and one West Virginia man after a traffic stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized four bottles of promethazine, 700 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of marijuana, 170 grams of heroin, and 40 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $101,200.
On May 20, at midnight, troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Rogue with Georgia registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. Criminal indicators were observed and when the rear passenger made suspicious movement, a bag of oxycodone pills by the passenger foot was revealed in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.
The driver, Dequan Jackson, 28, and passengers, Eddie Brown, 29, both of Detroit, and Rodney Edward, 28, Huntington, WV, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, all first-degree felonies.
If convicted, each could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.