COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement. The initiative began on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.
This effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click it or Ticket campaign.
The three year average of fatalities has increased by 22 percent. Year-to-date from 2018 through 2021, Ohio is averaging 342 traffic fatalities.
“Properly wearing a safety belt increases a person’s chance of surviving a crash,” Colonel Richard S. Fambro said. “It’s a simple step. One that is proven to save lives.”
Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation; however, troopers will continue zero-tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.