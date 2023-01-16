An Albany man is in Southeast Ohio Regional Jail after striking an Athens Police Department cruiser on Mill Street recently.
According to a report from Athens Police Department, Eric Norman Saylor, 40 of Albany, struck the cruiser on Mill Street on Jan. 10 and continued to drive in an extremely reckless matter on the HockHocking Adena Bikeway.
The vehicle was pursued into Athens County, and later crashed on an ATV trail, where Saylor fled into the woods.
A passenger in the vehicle was detained and Saylor was not located. After a foot pursuit on East State Street, he was taken into custody, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s office.
Prior to the incident, Saylor was already facing felony charges of aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability in Athens County Court of Common Pleas. The charges were from an incident that occurred on March 19, 2022. The Athens County Grand Jury indicted Saylor on the charges on Sept. 12, 2022.
A cash/surety bond of $75,000 was set, without 10% allowed, in connection with the recent incident. As of Monday, he was still in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Additional charges may be pending in connection to the chase, according to the Athens Police Department.
Saylor was arraigned in Athens County Court of Common Pleas Court, where he pleaded nor guilty.
A status conference is scheduled for Feb. 7, with a jury trial scheduled for March 9.
The Athens Police Department was assisted by Ohio State Highway Patrols and Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
APD is seeking information on the chase, in particular the events on the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway. Witnesses are asked to contact Lt. Nick Magruder at 740-592-3315.
