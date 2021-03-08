An Albany man pleaded guilty to thefts from a laundromat and a car wash, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.
Jason Cunningham, 42, of Albany, was sentenced Thursday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison after pleading guilty to thefts from a laundromat and a car wash.
On April 14, 2020, Cunningham broke into the Albany Laundromat. Later, he confessed to Albany police to breaking into the business and prying open coin machines. According to the police report, he told Officer Todd Bumbalough, “I needed money to buy drugs. I’m an addict and needed money.”
A week after breaking into the laundromat, Cunningham similarly committed crimes at VMW Car Wash on Columbus Road in Athens. He would confess to that crime as well to Athens County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brice Fick.
Cunningham pleaded guilty to two separate indictments which included breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking and tampering with coin machines.
Cunningham was ordered to pay restitution within two years to the owners of the car wash and laundromat in the amount of $2,286.46 and $1,000, respectively.
Cunningham is currently serving a three-year prison sentence from Fairfield County for possession of drugs. The Athens County sentence will run concurrent to the Fairfield County sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.