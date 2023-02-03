Athens County Fire School set for April 2 Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STEWART — Athens County Fire School will be held April 2, at Federal Hocking High School, 8461 State Route 144, Stewart.Classes include agricultural emergencies, wildland search and rescue basics, basic wildlife course, building construction, junior fire skills, saving downed firefighters, Registration will be held from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m., while fire school will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The cost for class is only $20, while class and a fire school T-shirt cost $40.Registration is due by March 10.For information, contact the Athens County Firefighters Association at the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AthensCoFireSchool. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Sports Internet Education Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jackson County deputy shoots, kills man Athens County real estate transfers, Dec. 19-30 Galway hired to serve as temporary Nelsonville city manager Governor announces state support to demolish nearly 600 buildings including old county jail Nelsonville-York clinches TVC title with comeback OT victory over River Valley Trending Recipes
