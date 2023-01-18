Guns, money and pills were seized during a recent search of a North Congress Street home by the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force. Connor McCune, formerly of Springfield, faces several felony charges related to drug trafficking.
An Athens resident was arrested after the Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force concluded a long-term investigation of drug trafficking.
Connor Lee McCune, age 24, formerly of Springfield, was arrested at his current residence on the 100 block of North Congress Street, Athens, after task force agents executed a search warrant on Jan. 16.
The Athens County Special Response Team secured the residence and assisted the task force with the execution of the warrant. Over three ounces of suspected cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, controlled prescription pills, cash, and guns were seized during the search, according to a press release.
McCune was arrested and charged with felony counts of trafficking in drugs, having weapons while under disability and possession of a controlled substance.
A $30,000 cash/surety bond was set for the trafficking in drugs charge. No bond was set for the other charges, according to records from Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
As of Wednesday morning, he was still being held at the jail in Nelsonville.
During the investigation and search warrant at the home, other warrants were issues to allow officers to search the safe of one of McCune's roommate Athens County Rodney Smith said.
“A separate amount of cocaine and money were located in the safe,” Smith said.
Charges were submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review on all people involved with the investigation.
Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn and Chief Investigator Jay Barrett assisted in the investigation.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville and Glouster Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
