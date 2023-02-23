Ohio State Highway Patrol recently announced a promotion, as well as several awards obtained by troopers throughout southeastern Ohio.
Trooper Burt A. Wilson was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Feb. 12 by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.
Wilson recently transferred from his previous assignment at the Columbus Post, Motorcycle Unit to serve as an assistant post commander at the Athens Post.
He began his Patrol career in October 2010 as a member of the 150th Academy Class. He earned his commission in April of 2011 and was assigned to the Jackson Post. As a trooper, he also served at the Gallipolis and Athens posts.
Also Ohio State Highway Patrol announced recipients of the 2022 Leadership Awards on Feb. 17.
Enforcement Agent Woodser Rouse, Athens District Office, was selected as State Investigative Agent of the Year out of six district agents across the state.
Rouse joined the Ohio Investigative Unit in August 2018, and has been assigned to the Athens District Office throughout his career. In 2021, he was selected as District Agent of the Year.
Retired Dispatcher Heather Duncan, of the Jackson District, was selected as Distinguished Retiree of the Year.
Duncan founded a nonprofit named Christmas Smiles in conjunction with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. This program is dedicated to helping families with working guardians struggling to provide Christmas gifts for the children and dinner for the families. She has been instrumental in the local organization called Be Hear to be Heard. This is a new support program for Ross and surrounding counties for the people that suffer from hearing loss. She brings resources to those affected regardless of age. She also makes and donates seatbelt covers which alerts law enforcement and first responders of health conditions the driver and/or passenger may have. The covers list the driver’s major medical conditions on the front and emergency communication information on the back to help first responders and hospital staff with their treatment plan.
Associate Director Brian Plow, School of Media Arts and Studies, Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication, was selected for the Partners for Safety Award.
He produced a series of training videos, so employees of the Ohio State Highway Patrol could learn from the stories and experiences of others who have been through trauma. His work resulted in numerous employees seeking help or evaluating their signs or symptoms of being exposed to stress and trauma. The videos helped reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conditions suffered by first responders.
The Partners for Safety initiative successfully blends statewide corporate partnerships with innovative initiatives at the local level. Partners for Safety involves a commitment of operational, public outreach and relations, and educational activities involving the Patrol and community residents. A lasting goal of the Partners for Safety effort is to promote a safer highway environment, reduce traffic crashes, achieve voluntary compliance with motor vehicle traffic laws, positively impact highway crime at the local level and support other Patrol initiatives.
Executive Director Deanna Brant, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, was selected also as a recipient of the Patrol’s Partners for Safety award.
Other awards include:
- The Jackson District honored Trooper Christopher M. Newman, Portsmouth Post, as Trooper of the year; Dispatcher Melissa A. Pearce, Jackson Post, as Dispatcher of the Year; Trooper Nathan E. Lawson, Jackson District Commercial Enforcement Unit, as Trooper Recognition winner; Connie E. Myers (Administrative Professional 1), Jackson Post, as Employee Recognition winner.
- Robert Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award recipients: Sergeant Mark A. McFann, Jackson District.
- District and GHQ Rice Leadership recipients: Sergeant Danny M. Calhoun, Jackson District.
- District and GHQ Electronic Technician of the Year recipients: ET3 Steven D. Miller, Jackson District.
- District Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year recipients: MCEI Adam E. Quinn, Jackson District.
- District Patrol Family Recognition recipients: Bridgette Malone, Jackson District.
- District Distinguished Retiree recipients: Retired Dispatcher Heather Duncan, Jackson District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.