During the recent search by the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, a large amount of Fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, cash, guns and evidence of trafficking in drugs, was found at an Athens residence. According to Sheriff Rodney Smith, they seized "79 grams of suspected Fentanyl, which has a street value of over $11,000 and the potential to kill approximately 40,000 people."
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents arrested and charged an Athens woman for trafficking Fentanyl.
Jessica R. Hart, age 36, of Athens, is being held without bond at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. She was to appear in Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday on felony charges of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.
According to a press release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, investigators obtained a search warrant for a Campbell Road resident. Task force agents, along with sheriff's deputies and investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor's Office served the warrant at the residence and secured it.
During the search, a large amount of Fentanyl was found, along with methamphetamine, cash, guns and evidence of trafficking in drugs, according to a press release. Applicable items confiscated were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification for laboratory testing.
According to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith, investigators and deputies seized "79 grams of suspected Fentanyl, which has a street value of over $11,000 and the potential to kill approximately 40,000 people."
"This Fentanyl was intercepted before it reached our streets and we will continue to work hard to remove dealers and drugs from our neighborhoods and communities,” he said.
Those participating in the operation included the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
