Athens Police
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, March 20
11:08 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to East First Street Storage Units, in The Plains, Ohio in reference to two units being damaged and broken into.The lock mechanisms were damaged, however no property appears to be missing at this time. A report was taken for the damage and no further actions were needed at this time.
11:56 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies were dispatched to Mill St. in Chauncey for a non injury accident. Information was collected and a report was taken.
1:28 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to an Angela Dr. residence on a report of suspicious persons burning on the creek bank. Upon arrival on scene the fire was out, and the persons were gone. Speaking to the complainant they advised the landlord came and spoke to the individuals whom put out the fire and then they all left. With the fire being out, and landlord making contact with the subject, deputies returned to patrol.
4:28 p.m., Athens – Deputies were on patrol when they observed a two vehicle accident on US 33 in Athens. Deputies assisted with the traffic accident. No further action taken.
4:57 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Red Dog Road in Glouster for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies determined the vehicle was involved in a traffic crash that Ohio State Highway patrol was investigating. Ohio State Highway patrol arrived on scene. No further action taken.
5:55 p.m., Buchtel – Deputies were dispatched to Buchtel for a suspicious male. The caller reported the male was wearing gloves and a mask. A patrol of the are was done but the male was not located.
6:20 p.m., Albany – Deputies spoke with two females in regards to them “harassing” each other. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone, and if more problems occur, charges will be filed. No further action required at this time.
Saturday, March 21
12:36 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies received a call reporting a man threatening to kill himself with a knife. The caller advised that his family member stated he was going to kill himself and was holding a knife to his throat. On scene, the family advised that they had got the knife away from the man. Deputies spoke with him and he said he had multiple ongoing mental health issues. He said he needed to go to the hospital or else he was going to kill himself. EMS then transported the man to O’Bleness Hospital so he could be seen by a mental health professional.
9:46 a.m., Coolville – A resident of Coolville called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office reporting his adult son as missing. It was then found that he was not missing and was at the hospital. No further actions taken.
10:11 a.m., Buchtel – Deputies responded to 12th Street in Buchtel in reference to an abandon car on the complainants property. Contact was made with the person in control of the vehicle to have it removed.
3:53 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated the suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. No further action taken.
4:25 p.m., Athens – Deputies took a report by phone in reference to mail being stolen on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. The complainant stated that he noticed that his mail had been stolen. This case will be referred to the postmaster. No further action needed.
4:59 p.m., Stewart – Deputies responded to State Route 144 in Stewart for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with the victim who did not wish to make a statement on the incident. The victim only wished to leave the residence. No further action taken.
6:52 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Oak Street in The Plains for a report of a male lying in the roadway. Deputies met with the complainant who stated they dropped the male off at a residence on Roy Avenue in The Plains. Deputies were advised the male was injured. Deputies met with the male who stated that he had fallen and hurt his shoulder. Deputies requested for Athens County EMS to the scene. EMS transported the male to the hospital. No further action taken.
7:17 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in New Marshfield for a report of a trespasser. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated there was a male on the property who had lived at the residence. Deputies advised the complainant of the civil process. No further action taken.
9:34 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to OH-144 in Coolville for a report of a disorderly person with some mental health issues. Deputies assessed the situation and determined that the subject in question would benefit from a mental health screening. Deputies transported the subject to O’Bleness Hospital for that mental health screening.
Sunday, March 22
5:01 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to an activated alarm in Chauncey. Structure was checked, no apparent signs of entry, or attempted entry were observed. Structure was found to be secure. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:50 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to an ongoing dispute between an adult male son and his adult mother. Contact was attempted at the location, but was unsuccessful. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:53 a.m., Nelsonville – A resident of Hamely Run Road reported that at an unknown time, a trailer hitch was stolen from his property. A report was taken.
Athens Police Department
Saturday, March 21
9:04 a.m. — Officers responded to OhioHealth O’Bleness’ Emergency Department for a report of an individual trying to steal an ambulance. Victor Clark was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.
Sunday, March 22
2:01 a.m. — Officers responded to Brown Avenue for an attempted burglary.
Nelsonville Police Department
Friday, March 20
12:24 a.m. — Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.
1:22 a.m. — Officers responded to South Harper Street for a report of two suspicious males in the area with flashlights. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male described.
8:32 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on West Washington Street.
8:48 a.m. — Officer assisted Hocking College PD with a commercial burglary alarm on Sylvania Avenue.
11:24 a.m. — Officer took a theft report from a residence on the 500 block of Back Street.
11:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 200 block of Fort Street.
12:55 p.m. — Officer responded to a parking complaint on Poplar Street at St. Charles Street. Officer made contact with the owner who stated they would have it towed if they were unable to get it started.
4:11 p.m. — Officers responded to West Washington Street for a report of a shoplifter. Officers located three females walking on East Franklin Street and the store owner identified Jami Kittle as the person who committed the theft. Ms. Kittle was charged with theft.
6:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a residence on the 400 block of Pleasantview Avenue for a possible burglary complaint. The officers found no forced entry into the residence and the owner arrived and checked the video from the residence. Officers were able to identify the person who came to the residence and were told he went to the house to see if the owner wanted him to remove a hot water tank that was on the property.
6:33 p.m. — Officer checked on a suspicious person sitting on the sidewalk on Watkins Street. Officer made contact and nothing illegal was found to have occurred.
7:48 p.m. — Officer assisted ACEMS with a patient reported to be hostile on JLE Memorial Drive. The patient stated he did not need to be treated, signed a waiver for EMS, and the left.
8:32 p.m. — Officer responded to a commercial burglary alarm on the 900 block of East Canal Street. It was determined to have been caused by employee error.
8:56 p.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of Fort Street for a menacing complaint. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival and a warrant is being requested for the suspect.
Saturday, March 21
1:00 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a female inside a vehicle on SR 78 who appeared to be screaming. Officer patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:17 a.m. — Officers responded to South Harper Street for a report of an assault. The suspect was identified as William J. Walker and after a struggle he was taken into custody. During his arrest Mr. Walker made threats toward the victim. He was charged with Intimidation of a Witness and transported to the SEORJ. Additional charges are anticipated related to the assault.
8:16 a.m. — Officer responded to a single vehicle crash involving a deer on East Canal Street.
10:02 a.m. — Officer responded to the 800 block of Chestnut Street for suspicious activity involving a person and a vehicle.
11:18 a.m. — Officer responded to the 200 block of West Washington Street for vehicle that had been vandalized.
12:31 p.m. — Officer took a report of a stolen chainsaw, from two months ago, on the 400 block of Pleasantview Avenue.
1:28 p.m. — Officers responded to Starr Village to conduct a well-being check on a resident. Officers were unable to make contact with the party in question.
4:23 p.m. — Officers responded to an animal complaint on Williams Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog.
8:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious person on the 200 block of West Washington Street. They were told an unknown male was on the back porch of a residence but were unable to locate the person.
8:48 p.m. — Officer responded to a private property hit skip crash on the 900 block of Poplar Street.
9:27 p.m. — Officers responded to loud noise complaint on Starr Drive. The resident was warned for the noise.
9:40 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a report of abandoned property. The item was recovered and taken to the police department for safekeeping.
10:45 p.m. — Officer responded to Starr Drive for a report of loud music. Officers were unable to hear any music upon their arrival.
Sunday, March 23
9:03 a.m. — Officer had a vehicle towed from the 600 block of Chestnut Street after if received multiple citations and had not been moved.
4:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of two males fighting on the 300 block of Poplar Street. While the officers were responded it was reported both males fled in opposite directions. The officers were unable to locate the males involved.
10:30 p.m. — Officers received a call from a parent asking for a well-being check on her adult daughter. Officers were unable to make contact with the daughter at her residence. A short while later the received a call from the parent stating she had made contact with her daughter and she was OK.
