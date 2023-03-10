COOLVILLE — Two Coolville residents were arrested after Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation March 9 on Brimstone Road.
According to a press release, while at the residence, task force officers conducted interviews of two occupants and a consent to search the home was obtained.
During the search, detectives seized confirmed methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. All applicable evidence will be sent to BCI for testing and analysis.
Jack E. Fox, ages 45, and Miranda M. Casteel, ages 36, both of Brimstone Road in Coolville where arrested and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Fox was charged with two counts of possession of drugs, a felony. Casteell was charged with violation of parole by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
Requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office for grand jury review.
Sheriff Rodney Smith said the task force was assisted by Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
