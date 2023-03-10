COOLVILLE — Two Coolville residents were arrested after Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation March 9 on Brimstone Road.
According to a press release, while at the residence, task force officers conducted interviews of two occupants and a consent to search the home was obtained.
During the search, detectives seized confirmed methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. All applicable evidence will be sent to BCI for testing and analysis.

