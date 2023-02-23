ALBANY — Law enforcement officials arrested three Athens County residents and charged them in connection with several thefts of mail in the county.
Sheriff Rodney Smith announced announced the successful completion of the case investigation Wednesday.
A search warrant was served Feb. 16 at 512 Pearlwood Road, Albany. Hundreds of pieces of mail were recovered. Those items are being inventoried to create a database of victims, some of whom may not be aware that their mail was stolen.
As a result of the warrant, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office identified three people — Jessica O’Rourke, Joseph O’Rourke, and Brionna McDaniel — involved with the thefts and subsequent crimes.
“Thanks to diligent citizens who assisted with this investigation, deputies and detectives were able to identify and locate the suspects," Smith said. "Athens County residents who were victimized aided our efforts by providing photos, videos, and descriptions of each person and vehicle involved with this case, enabling us to link them to multiple thefts in the area.”
Jessica O’Rourke was located and interviewed regarding the investigation on Feb. 21. The 38-year-old Nelsonville resident faces felony charges of forgery, receiving stolen property and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
On Feb. 22, warrants were requested for Brionna McDaniel and Joseph O’Rourke in connection with the thefts. Both were located in Portsmouth. They were arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
McDaniel, age 24, of Nelsonville, faces felony charges of receiving stolen property, forgery and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Joseph O’Rourke, age 20, of Albany, faces a felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.
No bond or bail was set in their cases. According to the jail website, they were still an inmate as of noon Thursday.
Smith thanked the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
