Department of Education clears former Athens High coach, teacher of wrongdoing By Messenger Staff Report Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

Ohio Department of Education Office of Professional Conduct recently cleared a former Athens High School teacher and coach of wrongdoing after investigating allegations of professional misconduct.

In a letter dated March 23, the office told Wayne Horsely that it closed the case after determining that no disciplinary action will be pursued.

In November 2022, a Hocking County Municipal Court judge dismissed charges against Horsely that were filed as part of a joint human trafficking sting operation conducted in October 2022.

Horsely resigned from Athens City School District in November 2022.
