The Athens County Sheriff’s office has issued a be on the lookout order (BOLO) for a suspect wanted for questioning regarding a drive-by shooting in the county.

 The vehicle in question is a red Ford F150 with the license plate number FQG-9295. A description of the suspect was not available and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Rodney Smith said deputies responded to reports of shots fired on State Rt. 550 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. There were no injuries or damage reported, but bullet casings were recovered.

The case is under investigation.

