Athens Fire Department
May 7
5:19 a.m. — Called out by Central for a sofa or couch on fire on High Street. Upon arrival, a smoldering mattress was found along the side of the road. Mattress extinguished.
4:56 p.m. — Toned to 186 Mill Street, building 1000, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, detector head was activated due to steam from boiling water. After investigation, no hazards were present. Units cleared scene.
May 9
1:09 p.m. — Toned out by Central for an alarm sounding at Jefferson Hall. Upon our arrival we found the detector activated in the garage due to contractors. Alarm reset by OU fire shop. OUPD on scene.
4:54 p.m. — Toned out by Central for an alarm sounding at Porter Hall. Upon arrival, found the detector activated in the elevator shaft due to contractors blowing off the rood. Alarm reset by OU maintenance. OUPD on scene.
5:55 p.m. — Toned out by Central for an alarm sounding at Porter Hall. Upon arrival we found the detector activated in the elevator shaft due to contractors. Alarm reset by OU maintenance. OUPD advised us that the contractors at the earlier run stated that they had to blow the roof off one more time.
May 11
11:33 p.m. — Went to 10 Clarke St., Sheltering Arms, to assist Athens Police Department with a lockout. Crew members used the Knox box key to get a master key and let the occupant in room 309.
11:58 p.m. — Toned by Central to 116 Ridges Circle for an alarm system activation. Upon arrival, crews found that a detector on the first floor had activated. The cause of activation is unknown. OU facilities reset the alarm and both engines returned to service.
May 12
9:39 a.m. — Toned by Central to Athens Central Hotel, 88 E. State St., for an activated fire alarm. Upon arrival, a hotel representative had already reset the alarm panel, but told us that the activation was in room 202. She stated that the occupant in that room was taking a shower and steam had caused the activation. All units cleared and returned to service.
2:55 p.m. — Toned by Central to 320 W. Union St. for a report of a vehicle that struck a building. Upon arrival, we found one vehicle that made contact with the apartment building at this address. The vehicle had minor damage, but did have airbag deployment, and the building had no structural damage, but a smashed downspout. Crew members used extrication equipment to force open the hood to make access to the battery and unhooked it. APD advised we weren't needed for anything else, and we cleared the scene.
May 13
12:51 p.m. — AFD alerted to an activated fire alarm at Bromley Hall. Upon investigation with OUPD, it was determined to be an unknown activation in room 431. Life safety attempted to reset the alarm but it would not take. Called in additional members of life safety to swap out the detector head. All AFD units clear and in service.
1:23 p.m. — AFD alerted to Bromley Hall for another activated fire alarm. Upon arrival it was the same room as the last call, 431. AFD units investigated the room with OUPD and nothing additional was found. Life safety was in the process of resetting and replacing the bad detector head. All AFD units clear and in services.
