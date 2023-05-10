Athens Fire Department
April 30
5:37 p.m. — False alarm, Shively Hall, 59 E. Green Drive, Athens.
May 1
10:43 a.m. — Alerted to a possible hazardous material spill on East State Street and the US 33 Columbus exit. The area was searched but nothing was found.
5:48 p.m. — Received a public service about a power line down in the front yard of 136 Morris Ave. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a cable line that was broken off at the road. AFD removed the wire and placed it at the base of the residence.
May 2
10:54 a.m. — Alerted to a report of a water flow alarm at 9309 State Route 682. While responding, crews were advised by central to cancel per the alarm company due to it being a false alarm.
May 3
7:34 a.m. — Toned out by Central due to a smell of smoke at Aldi on East State Street. Upon arrival, workers stated she smelled smoke in the foyer area upon entry. Nothing found. Suspected to be from the furnace turning on.
12:23 p.m. — Toned out by Central due to a vehicle accident on East State Street. Upon arrival, we found a two-vehicle traffic accident. One occupant was treated and released by Athens County EMS. Athens Police Department investigating accident.
12:58 p.m. — Alerted to a car accident at US 50 near Rock Riffle Road. Two cars were involved with no injuries. A go bus tried to go around the accident and got stuck in the mud. Highway closed until wreckers could remove one of the cars and move the stuck bus.
4:27 p.m. — Toned out by Central due to an alarm at Perkins Hall, 57 E. Green Drive. Upon arrival, we found the detector activated in room 312, for no apparent case. Alarm reset by OU maintenance.
6:54 p.m. — Toned out by Central due to a vehicle accident on East State Street, in front of Napa Auto Parts. Upon arrival, we found a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Athens County EMS took one victim to a hospital. The victims from the other vehicle chose to drive themselves to the emergency room. Accident under investigating by Athens Police Department.
May 4
9:30 a.m. — Dispatched to Adams Hall, 63 S. Green Drive, for elevator entrapment. Received update that persons were no long stuck in car and the doors had opened. Waited on scene with OUPD until OU facilities arrived and deemed elevator working properly.
10:17 a.m. — Alerted to an activated fire alarm at Bromley Hall, 35 S. Congress St. Upon arrival, it was determined to be in the basement. AFD united investigated with OUPD and found an activated detector head. It’s believed that dust from construction work was the cause. Life safety reset the alarm with no additional alarms present.
May 5
9:15 a.m. — Dispatched to 9 Kenny Drive for an odor complaint. Upon arrival, did a search of structure and found no gas going into the building. Was not able to smell or determine that the smell was. The occupants had the windows open airing out the building.
9:23 a.m. — Responded to the area of State Route 550 and US 33 for a report of a tanker truck leaking its contents on the US 33 on ramp. Upon arrival, no tanker truck could be located nor evidence of a spill or leak.
4:39 p.m. — Received a call for a vehicle smoking in front of 66 N. Court St., Upon arrival found no car smoking in front of address.
9:25 p.m. — Alerted to an alarm at OU inn. Upon arrival, panel said a pull station was activated in Building A, second floor, between room 201-214. There was a pull station at each end of the hallway, but neither had been pulled. Went back to panel and employee reset system.
May 6
9:05 p.m. — Toned out by Central for a vehicle accident at the intersection of Spring Street and Madison Avenue. Upon arrival, found a one-vehicle motorcycle accident. Athens County EMS treated the victim and took them to the hospital. APD investigating accident.
