January 16
1:09 a.m. - Deputies were requested for a well-being check of an unknown person who had called a business in Washington County and stated they needed help. The phone used had last been registered to a resident in Dover Township. Deputies responded to their last listed residence and found it to be abandoned. Washington County was advised of the information.
2:02 a.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township for an activated alarm. Contact was attempted at the location of the alarm, but it appeared nobody was home. No indication the residence had been entered was observed. No further action taken.
2:29 a.m. - Deputies responded to Athens Township for a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with the unwanted guest, and he voluntarily left the residence. No further action taken.
4:05 a.m. - Deputies received a report of suspicious persons outside a residence in Troy Township. Deputies responded to the scene but did not locate any persons at that time. Based on the complainant's statements, it is believed they were having mental health issues. They declined any sort of assistance at that time.
8:54 a.m. - Deputies took a theft report that occurred on State Route 681 in Albany. A report was made. The case remains under investigation.
9:48 a.m. - Deputies spoke with a male from Chauncey who advised his vehicle had been broken into. A report was made, and further investigation is pending.
10:12 a.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a theft report. An unknown individual entered two vehicles on private property and items were stolen. A report was taken.
11:45 a.m. - Deputies were requested to respond to Nelsonville to assist Nelsonville PD in searching for a domestic violence suspect. As officers and deputies patrolled the area, the PD located their suspect and deputies resumed patrol.
1:31 p.m. - Deputies responded to Five Points Road, Athens, for a report of the sound of multiple gun shots. Deputies conducted a patrol of the area and spoke with residents but were unable to locate the source of the shots. No gunshots were heard during the patrol.
4:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to an active breaking and entering complaint. On scene, deputies were able to determine that no breaking and entering had occurred. On scene, deputies spoke with Timothy Coats, who had active warrants through Athens County. Coats was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:55 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a man and woman in mental distress. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, and both were transported to OMH in reference to a mental evaluation.
8:45 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity on State Route 550 in Athens. Deputies patrolled the area but did not witness anything suspicious.
January 17
12:54 a.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a patrol request. The area was checked and nothing out of the ordinary was observed.
3:01 a.m. - Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a report of a male in mental distress. Deputies transported the male to O'Bleness at his request.
7:50 a.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains Fire Department for a burglary in progress. Upon further investigation, it was determined to be a bird flying around inside the building.
9:34 a.m. - Deputies assisted officers from Adult Probation with the arrest of Jacob Bellar. Bellar was arrested for parole violations and transported to SEORJ without incident.
10:08 a.m. - Deputies responded to Connett Road in The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the individual, who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on Pleasanton Road in Athens. The area was patrolled, but deputies had negative contact with the trespassing suspects.
12:59 p.m. - A resident of Hebbardsville Road, Albany, reported an item was stolen from their mailbox. A report was completed.
2:38 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dispute on Kincade Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with involved parties. It was determined that no criminal act had taken place and deputies resumed patrol.
2:41 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of an internet scam. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone and a report was taken.
3:39 p.m. - Deputies responded to Ervin Road, Athens, for a well-being check. Deputies were requested by Vinton County to check the well-being on several children who may live at the residence. Deputies made contact with the owner of the residence and discovered that none of the children lived there.
5:20 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dispute on Shade Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the residence of the complainant and spoke with him. It was determined that no dispute had happened, and all other complaints were civil in nature.
