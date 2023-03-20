March 13
8:23 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to a construction site on Stimson Avenue in Athens for a report of criminal damaging. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
March 14
7:35 a.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, deputies began CPR and administrated Narcan. After EMS arrived, the male was transported to OMH. No further action was taken.
11:10 a.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a male having a mental crisis. Contact was made with the male, who appeared to be okay. No further action was taken.
3:18 p.m. - A resident of Nurad Road, Athens, came to the sheriff's office to report that his bank account had been compromised. A report was completed.
3:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence on Four Mile Creek Road, Coolville. Units made contact with two victims on scene, who advised the suspect had left prior to arrival. Deputies located the suspect, Charles Francis, who was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and transported to SEORJ.
3:52 p.m. - Deputies located and arrested Aaron McCown, 53, of Trimble, for an active child support warrant. McCown was taken to the regional jail without incident.
4:19 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Carr Road in Nelsonville for a well-being check of a female. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the female, who advised everything was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:28 p.m. - Deputies responded to N Plains Road, The Plains, after receiving a tip about a male with an active child support warrant. Upon arrival, deputies located and arrested Devon Ross, and transported him to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
4:48 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly on N. Plains Road in the The Plains for a report of a non-injury, private property accident in the parking lot. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
8:28 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a runaway juvenile. After a short investigation, deputies were able to locate the juvenile and return him home.
9:53 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a female about a problem with a juvenile. Upon further investigation, deputies found that the complaint was not criminal in nature. A report was made.
March 15
The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about a male in a mental health crisis on State Route 682 in The Plains. Deputies arrived on scene with EMS and the male was taken to the hospital to receive assistance. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:31 p.m. - Narrative Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains in reference to a domestic violence complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the involved parties, and Steven R. Chandler was transported to SEORJ.
10:31 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a trespassing complaint on Ireland Road in Coolville. Deputies spoke to the complainant over the phone and a report was taken.
11:07 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person on Marietta Run Road in Amesville. While in route, the complainant called back and advised deputies they could cancel, as they had located the missing individual. No further action was taken, and deputies resumed patrol.
11:16 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a noise complaint in the area of South Sixth Street in Jacksonville. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any loud noises as described by the complainant. Deputies resumed patrol.
March 16
4:34 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about a male on a bicycle shining a flashlight into the windows of residences in the area of E. First Street in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area and came across a male that fit the description given. The male, identified as Gary Kittle, was taken into custody on an active warrant. Kittle was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
12:32 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Bassett Road, Athens, but due to emergency calls Athens PD was requested to assist. APD handled and cleared the call. No further actions needed.
1:32 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Bassett Road, Athens, to assist ACEMS. Upon arrival, ACEMS made contact with the individual and transported them to OMH. No further actions were needed.
1:54 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a female from the Coolville area who reported she received information someone had tried to receive unemployment benefits in her name.
3:46 p.m. - Deputies responded to Glouster to pick up a syringe found on the ground. The syringe was pout in a Sharps container for destruction.
4:45 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a female over the phone in reference to a trespasser. After speaking with her it was determined the person was not trespassing. The female was advised of the process for an eviction.
5:19 p.m. - Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road in Athens in reference to a possible overdose complaint. Deputies and EMS personnel located a female advising she was having medical issues. The female was taken by EMS for medical treatment.
6:19 p.m. - Deputies responded to N Clinton Street in The Plains in reference to an abandoned vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the property owner, who advised that the vehicle had been parked on the property for at least a month and no one knows who the vehicle belongs to. Deputies tried to make contact with the registered own but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was then tagged for removal.
7:33 p.m. - Deputies responded to Evergreen Estates in The Plains for a marijuana complaint. Deputies patrolled the area, and knocked on apartment doors, but did not make contact with anyone.
9:39 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a woman in reference to a phone theft complaint. Deputies made a report, and an investigation is pending.
10:44 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a criminal damaging complaint on Hawk Road in New Marshfield. Deputies spoke to the complainant over the phone and a report was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.