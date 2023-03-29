March 24
11:08 a.m. - Deputies took a report of a theft from a business in The Plains. The case remains under investigation.
12:09 p.m. - Deputies took a report of a vehicle possibly being stolen from Dover Township. Information was collected and a report was made.
1:51 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a male in reference to a complaint of harassment. The caller advised that another male had been harassing by phone in response to an altercation on Facebook. A report was made.
2:33 p.m. - Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed physical injury to the victim and established probable cause to arrest the suspect, Jonathan R. Hart, for domestic violence. Hart also possessed warrants out of Athens County for Domestic Violence and Escape. He was transported to the regional jail.
2:36 p.m. - Deputies responded to McDonalds in The Plains for a complaint of a man using a fake $100 bill. The bill was collected, and the case is under investigation.
3:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a 911 open-line. It was determined that everyone was okay and that it was a misdial.
4:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Millfield in reference to the theft of a bike. A report was made, and the case is under investigation.
6:54 p.m. - Deputies responded to High Street in Glouster for a verbal dispute. A report was taken, and the parties were separated.
8:44 p.m. - Deputies received a threatening complaint in Millfield. Deputies are attempting to locate the suspect.
9:40 p.m. - Deputies received a complaint of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle, and it was returned to the owner.
10:37 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for some type of alarm going off. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the alarm. Units resumed patrol.
March 25
3:32 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Center Street in Mineral for a report of trespassing. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties and determined that a verbal dispute had occurred but there were no threats or physical violence. No further action was taken.
6:30 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road in Coolville for a request of a well-being check. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the individual, who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:12 a.m. - Deputies spoke with a female in reference to a possible theft of a small engine. A report was taken, and the case is under review.
12:09 p.m. - Deputies took a report of a private property vehicle accident at a business in Trimble.
12:18 p.m. - Deputies responded to Columbia Road in Albany for a report of a breaking and entering. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken. The investigation is pending.
2:05 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a complaint of a juvenile problem. Units made contact with the involved parties and the issue was resolved on scene.
2:05 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville for a well-being check of an individual. Deputies made contact with the individual, who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:41 p.m. - Deputies responded to Carr Road in Nelsonville in reference to a female stating she was walking, and several people offered her a ride in their vehicle. The female stated she was scared and needed a ride. She was located and given a ride to a friend's residence.
5:39 p.m. - An individual came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office reporting an incident of threats and harassment that had occurred on Old Highway US 33, Shade. A report was completed.
5:57 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Chauncey area for a report of a dispute. The parties were separated and agreed to remain civil.
6:19 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a request for a well-being check in Shade. A deputy responded to the residence and spoke with several involved parties. A report was taken on this incident.
6:34 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of property damage on Factory Road in Albany. A deputy responded to the residence and a report was taken.
7:28 p.m. - Deputies responded to Enlow Road in Athens for a report of threats. Both parties were served a trespass notice and agreed to stay separated.
8:11 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity on State Street in Albany. Deputies patrolled the area and noticed nothing out of the ordinary.
