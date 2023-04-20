April 7
9:58 a.m. — Deputies responded to a request for a well-being check on Rhoric Road in Athens. Units made contact with the involved parties and found them to be okay.
12:51 p.m. — Deputies received a request for a well-being check on an individual in Trimble Township. Units responded to the scene and made contact with the individual involved, who appeared to be in good mental and physical health. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:00 p.m. — Deputies arrested 29-year-old Jaymey S. Henry of The Plains, who had a felony warrant from Athens Commons Pleas Court. Henry was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
4:27 p.m. — Deputies arrested 55-year-old John R. Rosser of The Plains, who had multiple warrants from Athens Municipal Court. Rosser was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
5:30 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call about abandoned property in The Plains. A deputy spoke to the complainant on the phone.
6:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a theft complaint. A report was made, but the property was later located. No further action needed.
7:00 p.m. — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a two-vehicle accident on US 50 near Andover in Athens.
7:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to N Plains Road in The Plains for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
10:11 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to United Lane in Athens for an alarm activation. Units checked the business and found no signs of forced entry.
10:15 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male pounding on a door and screaming on Bean Road in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke to the homeowner but did not locate the described individual.
11:10 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a complainant over the phone in reference to harassment. The complainant was advised of the proper way to block the person.
April 8
8:16 a.m. — Deputies received a tip regarding the location of a subject with active warrants out of Athens County. Units responded to the location given but were unable to make contact.
9:16 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Monroe Street in Chauncey for a report of a vehicle blocking an alleyway. Deputies made contact with the owner, who then moved the vehicle.
10:14 a.m. — Deputies responded to Chase Road in Albany for a report of illegal burning. The fire was inactive upon arrival and appeared to have been out for some time.
11:12 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Frost Road in Coolville for a report of sounds of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any persons shooting or observed any gunshots in the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville in reference to a possible burglary. The caller stated that he observed multiple people enter the home after the homeowner had left. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who advised that there was nobody in the house that wasn’t supposed to be.
2:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hamley Road in reference to a theft. The caller stated that money was taken from his truck while he was walking on the bike path. Deputies took a report of the theft. The caller called back and stated that he had found the missing money. No further action was taken.
12:38 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to SR 78 in Glouster for a report of vandalism. While en route, the caller called back and canceled deputies, as they no longer wished to file any report. Deputies disregarded and returned to patrol.
3:47 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call reference to a possible overdose on May Avenue in Chauncey. Deputies arrived on scene with EMS and transported the individual to the hospital.
4:49 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dispute on Sycamore Street in Glouster. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with several involved parties. After speaking with everyone involved, it was determined that no criminal offense had occurred.
5:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hawks Road in Athens for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, deputies located an abandoned school bus on the property. The bus was tagged with a tow tag for removal.
5:54 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a wellbeing check on West Baily Road in Millfield. Deputies made contact with the individual and verified they were okay and did not need any assistance, Deputies resumed patrol.
7:30 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person on North Plains Road in The Plains. Deputies responded to the area and spoke with the female. The female stated that she had stopped to look for something in her bag and that she was about to leave the area. No further action was taken by the sheriff’s office.
8:26 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible suicide attempt in Glouster. Deputies responded to the residence and determined that no suicide had taken place. Deputies spoke with the individual and subsequently transported them to the hospital for mental health assistance.
9:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens in reference to a juvenile complaint. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that one juvenile had threatened another juvenile. All parties were contacted and advised to stay away from one another.
9:28 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s received a call reference to an intoxicated male walking on State Route 78 in Glouster. Deputies located the male and transported him to his residence. Deputies resumed patrol.
April 9
1:11 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mineral Road in New Marshfield for a well-being check on a male walking in the area. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
1:26 a.m. — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, for a report of a loud late-night party. After speaking with deputies, the residents agreed to turn down the music for the night.
10:12 a.m. — Deputies took a report of a property dispute in Millfield. The matter was found to be civil in nature. A report was made.
1:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Millfield area for a report of a neighbor dispute. The matter was civil in nature.
2:02 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Tom Jenkins Dam, SR 13, Glouster, for a 911 hang-up call. 911 received the call and could hear someone speaking but could not determine if there was an emergency due to a poor connection. Deputies responded and had no contact with any persons in the area.
3:56 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call reference to a breaking and entering incident on Osborne Road in Coolville. A report was taken.
5:21 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. A deputy responded to the residence of the complainant and spoke with him. After a brief conversation, the complainant decided that he did not need any assistance from the sheriff’s office.
6:35 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a female about an incident at the Family Dollar in New Marshfield. The female was advised of the proper steps to take moving forward and a report was filed.
7:53 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of criminal mischief on Harper Street in The Plains. A deputy responded to the residence of the complainant and spoke with her. A report was taken on this incident.
8:17 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call reference to an individual in mental distress in New Marshfield. Deputies transported them to the hospital.
9:42 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 open-line call from Barbour Street in Glouster. A deputy responded to the residence and determined that no assistance was needed from the sheriff’s office and no criminal offenses had taken place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.