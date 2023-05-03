April 28
9:57 a.m. - Deputies assisted the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office in locating a subject that had abandoned a vehicle. Deputies were unable to make contact with the subject. No further action was taken.
10:21 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a request from the Ohio University Police Department to attempt to locate the registered owner of a vehicle that was left abandoned at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Deputies responded to the address given but were unable to make contact.
11:20 a.m. - Deputies responded to Circle 33 Road in Nelsonville for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that an unknown woman had attempted to get in his residence, as well as his neighbors’ residence. When confronted by the complainant, she stated she needed to use the restroom. Prior to units arriving on scene, the female left in a vehicle and could not be located.
12:00 p.m. - Deputies took a complaint from a property owner on Hebbardsville Road, Athens. The complainant advised that somebody had been depositing truckloads of garbage into a dumpster on the property without permission. A report was made.
1:58 p.m. - Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, for a report of a theft. The caller stated that a male subject was stealing utilities by hooking a hose up to a fire hydrant. Deputies made contact with the male subject, and he then disconnected his hose from the hydrant.
3:23 p.m. - Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for the theft of a catalytic converter. On scene, deputies were able to locate camera footage of a suspect. Deputies later located the suspect, and he was transported to SEORJ without incident.
3:54 p.m. - Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a 911 open-line. Upon arrival, a male with a warrant was located and transported to the Hocking County Sheriff's Office.
6:49 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a woman in reference to a trespass complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the described suspect.
8:44 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about the theft of a dog on May Avenue in Chauncey. Deputies spoke to both involved parties and the issue was resolved.
9:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to Nelsonville for a male in mental distress. Deputies located the male, and he was transported for medical treatment.
9:07 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a juvenile issue. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the problem was handled on scene.
9:35 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Dowler Ridge Road in New Marshfield. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the described vehicle.
10:15 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office was on patrol in the area of State Route 691 and Hamley Run Road in Nelsonville when they came across a disabled vehicle. While investigating, deputies were advised that the plates on the vehicle were stolen. Thomas Christman was arrested for receiving stolen property and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail pending his court date.
11:20 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Dover Township in reference to an alleged sexual assault. This case remains under investigation.
April 29
2:07 a.m. - Deputies received a report of a very intoxicated male walking on State Route 682 in The Plains. Deputies did not locate anyone when they patrolled the area.
9:22 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received an open-line 911 hang-up call in Millfield. Dispatch advised that a verbal dispute could be heard in the background of the call. Deputies responded to the given address and made contact with the residents, who advised they were involved in an argument. No violence or threats were reported or evident.
9:51 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a theft on Ten Spot Road in Nelsonville. A report was taken.
10:02 a.m. - Deputies spoke with a resident of The Plains in reference to a complaint of possible identity theft. The complainant was referred to the FBI Identity Theft Division.
11:09 a.m. - Deputies responded to St Rt 550, Athens, for a report of located stolen property. The property was retrieved and returned to the owner. The investigation and possible criminal charges are in review.
2:26 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office aided the Glouster Police Department and the Athens County Prosecutor's Office in a search warrant at a residence on Summit Street in Glouster.
3:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to Main Street in Coolville in reference to an abandoned vehicle in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but the vehicle was gone on arrival.
3:09 p.m. - Deputies responded to Coolville for a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, it was determined that a male was having a mental crisis and was transported for medical treatment.
3:25 p.m. - While on patrol, a deputy was flagged down regarding a disorderly juvenile in Glouster. The deputy spoke with the juvenile and the juvenile settled down. No further action was required from the Sheriff's Office.
4:42 p.m. - Deputies responded to Dowler Ridge Road in New Marshfield for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle was given a four-hour tow tag.
7:07 p.m. - Deputies responded to Center Street in Mineral for a theft complaint. Upon arrival, a report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
8:01 p.m. - Deputies received a theft of a carburetor report from a residence near Coolville. The carburetor was removed from an older vehicle sometime last week. This matter is currently under investigation.
8:54 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity on Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville. A deputy patrolled the area but observed nothing out of the ordinary.
8:57 p.m. - Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville, for a report of a donkey in the roadway. The donkey was guided back to its home and to its owners.
9:14 p.m. - Deputies responded to Family Dollar in New Marshfield in reference to a disgruntled customer. The customer was gone on arrival. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
9:16 p.m. - Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road, Athens, for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area and around the home with negative contact.
9:18 p.m. - Deputies responded to Millfield Road in Millfield for a report of a parking problem. Upon patrolling the area, deputies were unable to locate any vehicle parked in the roadway.
10:26 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a male yelling outside someone's window on East First Street in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone yelling. The deputies then resumed normal patrol.
