July 28
12:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of an overdose and a verbal dispute. Once on scene, EMS was able to confirm that the female involved was not overdosing. Deputies spoke to the two involved parties, and a report was taken.
2:05 p.m. — Deputies spoke to a female by phone to take a report of a scam that had occurred online. Deputies took the callers initial information, and a report was filed.
3:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Roadside Park Road in Guysville for a suspicious male and female parked along the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but the individuals were gone upon arrival.
4:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brister Road in Coolville for a harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with both parties and advised all individuals to cease contact.
5:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany to assist ACEMS with a combative patient. Upon arrival ACEMS advised the situation was under control and the deputies were not needed. No further action taken.
5:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Riverfront Road in Hockingport for a harassment complaint.
5:58 p.m. — A property manager in The Plains contacted the sheriff’s office to report a male trespassing. A deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the male in question, who was charged for trespassing.
8:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road for a well-being check. Contact was made with the individual and everything was found to be okay. No further action was needed.
8:40 p.m. — A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office from out-of-town. He requested a well-being check for his wife in Albany after they were disconnected while on the phone with each other. A deputy checked on the female and she advised her cell service was not working. The male was notified.
9:32 p.m. — Deputies assisted Nelsonville PD during a pursuit that started in Nelsonville. Law enforcement was not able to stop the suspect in a safe manner, so the pursuit was terminated. Further attempts to locate the suspect will be made.
10:07 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service involving an erratic Jeep SUV driving near the OH-682 and Union Street area. Deputies located the vehicle and the male subject was arrested on a multiple active arrest warrants and transported to SEORJ.
July 29
9:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a 911 open-line call. While en route, contact was made with an individual, who stated everything was fine.
10:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to the Marathon in Chauncey for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated that a male was in the parking lot praying and screaming. Deputies made contact with the male, who denied screaming but did say he was praying. Deputies spoke to the store manager, who advised she wanted the male to leave the premises. The male complied and left in his vehicle. No further action was taken.
11:56 a.m. — Deputies spoke to a female by phone to file a report of property damage.
12:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Kroger in Trimble for possible drug overdose. ACEMS and Glouster PD made contact with the male and determined he was fine. The male was identified as Jason Willison, and it was found that he had multiple warrants out of Perry County. Deputies from Perry County arrived on scene and took custody of the male.
1:12 p.m. — Deputies spoke to a male by phone to file a report of packages that had been stolen.
2:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies found an empty garage space with fresh vehicle tracks leaving it; however, they were unable to locate any people or vehicles in the area.
2:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a harassment complaint.
3 p.m. — A tip was received by deputies at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing juvenile. Deputies investigated the tip but had negative contact with the juvenile. Later in the day the juvenile was located.
3:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, for a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the individual and he advised he was fine and in good health.
3:54 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville, for an active fight. When deputies arrived, both parties were separated. One party had already left the scene but was later located. No injuries occurred during the altercation and neither party wished to pursue charges.
4:16 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a theft near Albany.
6:20 p.m. — Deputies received a tip on the location of a runaway juvenile. Deputies located the juvenile, who was returned to a guardian.
7:12 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to West Main Street in Jacksonville for a report of possible gunshots. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the sounds were coming from a child gender reveal party.
7:28 p.m. — A resident of The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check on her neighbor. A deputy responded to the given address and spoke with a different neighbor, who verified the person in question was out-of-town.
9:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hockingport for a report of an individual with possible mental issues. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the individual walking along State Route 124. After speaking with them, deputies transported the individual to OBleness Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
July 30
4:04 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Marathon in Guysville for a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle, blocking the doors to the facility. Deputies made contact with the subject and determined they were only sleeping from a long road trip. The subject was asked to move and fully complied.
5:17 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to East First Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating anyone.
10:06 a.m. — A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to file a report in regard to him receiving a fake check. This case is under investigation.
12:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Alderman Road in Millfield for a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated and advised to cease contact with each other. No further action needed.
1:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Poston Road in The Plains for an alarm activation. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure.
2:41 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Front Street in Glouster on a report of possible trespassers in an abandoned structure. Deputies arrived on scene but did not locate any persons in the structure or on the property.
4:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to Washington Road in Albany for a report of an unconscious man lying on the ground, as well as a neighbor dispute. Deputies arrived on scene, and the man was transported to O’Bleness. The dispute was handled on scene.
6:17 p.m. — Deputies received a report of an erratic driver on U.S Route 50 near Albany. When deputies located and stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, they did not observe any evidence of impairment. Deputies issued a warning to the driver, who advised that he was tired from driving, and that he was about to arrive at his destination in Athens.
6:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a property on Salem Road in Athens and recovered a stolen vehicle that had been reported to be parked there. After deputies processed the scene, the vehicle was towed from the property.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Carr Bailey Road in Millfield for a report of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies were informed by a male that he had given his brother permission to use his vehicle, but the vehicle was being driven by a female. The vehicle was returned to the owner and all parties were separated.
7:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Marathon in Albany in reference to a man with warrants. Deputies arrested William Morgan, age 59 of Shade, who was transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to Sawyers Run Road in Coolville for a 911 open-line call. Deputies were unable to locate any people or vehicles at the residence.
9:30 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Go-Mart in Coolville for a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to both parties, who advised the issues had been resolved. Both parties were separated, and neither party had any signs of injuries. They advised that they not want to file a report, so deputies returned to patrol.
10:53 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Carr Bailey Road in Millfield for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating anyone.
July 31
12:12 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Canaanville Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious person. While units were arriving in the area, they observed a male walking in the roadway on US 50 East bound near Canaanville Road. Deputies determined this male to be involved in the suspicious person complaint. The male indicated to deputies that he was walking to Columbus. During the course of the investigation, deputies found the male to be under the influence of alcohol. Rayheim Williams, age 18 of Columbus, was arrested and transported to SEORJ for Disorderly by Intoxication.
3:18 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had made threats of physical harm to a family member and a family member’s canine. The deputy made contact with the driver, who would not identify himself and failed to exit the vehicle after a lawful order was given to do so. A short time later, the male was placed under arrest. Stephen Spears, age 34 of Junction City, was charged with Marked lanes, Failure to Disclose Personal Information, Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Obstructing Official Business. Spears was transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:25 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broad Street in Glouster for a report of an inactive domestic. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges and only wished for the suspect to be trespassed from the property. Incident Date/Time Case # C
9:08 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dutch Ridge Road in Guysville for a report of a male with active warrants that was seen in the area. Upon arriving in the area and patrolling by vehicle and foot, deputies made contact with the male, who then fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, deputies took Jared R. Washburn, age 41 of Guysville, into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where he was held on four active warrants.
2:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a neighbor dispute over property lines. Deputies spoke to both parties and advised them to stay off each other’s property. Both parties agreed and advised they would not have any communication with their neighbor.
4:37 p.m. — Deputies spoke to a male over the telephone in reference to a harassment complaint. Deputies spoke to the other half and advised them to stop contacting the complainant.
5:13 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to the Athens area for an abandoned vehicle complaint. The vehicle was located with a note advising that the vehicle was out of fuel. The vehicle was not a traffic concern and was left on scene.
7:22 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to harassment. A report was made.
