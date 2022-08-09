7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Carr Bailey Road in Millfield for a report of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies were informed by a male that he had given his brother permission to use his vehicle, but the vehicle was being driven by a female. The vehicle was returned to the owner and all parties were separated.
7:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to the Marathon in Albany in reference to a man with warrants. Deputies arrested William Morgan, age 59 of Shade, who was transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to Sawyers Run Road in Coolville for a 911 open-line call. Deputies were unable to locate any people or vehicles at the residence.
9:30 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Go-Mart in Coolville for a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to both parties, who advised the issues had been resolved. Both parties were separated, and neither party had any signs of injuries. They advised that they not want to file a report, so deputies returned to patrol.
10:53 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Carr Bailey Road in Millfield for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating anyone.
July 31
12:12 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Canaanville Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious person. While units were arriving in the area, they observed a male walking in the roadway on US 50 East bound near Canaanville Road. Deputies determined this male to be involved in the suspicious person complaint. The male indicated to deputies that he was walking to Columbus. During the course of the investigation, deputies found the male to be under the influence of alcohol. Rayheim Williams, age 18 of Columbus, was arrested and transported to SEORJ for Disorderly by Intoxication.
3:18 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a motorist who advised deputies that they were following a family member who was under the influence and had made threats of physical harm to a family member and a family member’s canine. The deputy made contact with the driver, who would not identify himself and failed to exit the vehicle after a lawful order was given to do so. A short time later, the male was placed under arrest. Stephen Spears, age 34 of Junction City, was charged with Marked lanes, Failure to Disclose Personal Information, Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Obstructing Official Business. Spears was transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:25 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broad Street in Glouster for a report of an inactive domestic. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges and only wished for the suspect to be trespassed from the property. Incident Date/Time Case # C
9:08 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dutch Ridge Road in Guysville for a report of a male with active warrants that was seen in the area. Upon arriving in the area and patrolling by vehicle and foot, deputies made contact with the male, who then fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, deputies took Jared R. Washburn, age 41 of Guysville, into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where he was held on four active warrants.
2:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a neighbor dispute over property lines. Deputies spoke to both parties and advised them to stay off each other’s property. Both parties agreed and advised they would not have any communication with their neighbor.
4:37 p.m. — Deputies spoke to a male over the telephone in reference to a harassment complaint. Deputies spoke to the other half and advised them to stop contacting the complainant.
5:13 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to the Athens area for an abandoned vehicle complaint. The vehicle was located with a note advising that the vehicle was out of fuel. The vehicle was not a traffic concern and was left on scene.
7:22 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to harassment. A report was made.
August 1
6:46 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Maple Street in Glouster for a well-being check of a male that was seen sleeping on a mattress in a yard of an abounded house. Deputies located and identified the male, who was found to be fine. He stated he had nowhere to sleep last night, so he just slept there. He was advised to leave the property and not return.
8:44 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Madison Street in Glouster for a report of a domestic dispute that occurred at another residence in the county. Dispatch advised that the caller was now at the Glouster residence requesting to file a report. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the caller. A report was taken.
August 2
6:56 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in The Plains for a report of criminal mischief and theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
10:52 a.m. — Deputies spoke to a female by phone to file a report of harassment.2:05 p.m. — Deputies spoke to a female by phone about a harassment complaint. A report was filed.
4:45 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a report of a suicide threat. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the individual. They were unable to confirm that a threat of self-harm was made and found no grounds for an evaluation.
4:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains after a caller advised dispatch that someone had cut their fence and ridden an ATV into their field. The suspects were later located; however, the caller did not wish to pursue charges. The suspects were advised not to return to the property or criminal charges would be filed.
6:56 p.m. — Deputies were requested to assist troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol with locating a stolen motorcycle that was observed on U.S Route 50, headed toward Albany. Troopers located the motorcycle and are handling the charges against the rider found in possession of it.
