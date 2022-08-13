August 8
1:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute in Carbondale between father and son. The son had already left the scene upon their arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the male. No physical violence was reported.
2:51 p.m. — Deputies were requested to issue a trespass warning to an individual who was suspected of trying to steal from a business on United Lane, Athens. A trespass warning was completed by the store manager, and deputies are attempting to locate the individual to serve them with a copy.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence in Dover Township. The individual was advised not to return to the residence, or they could be criminally charged.
3:59 p.m. — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to speak to a deputy about an incident. The person involved in the incident was contacted, but deputies were advised that no criminal behavior had occurred, and they did not wish to file a report.
4:20 p.m. — Deputies took a walk-in report of possible theft and fraud offenses. Deputies are awaiting additional information from the complainant.
8:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to Setty Road in Albany for a trespassing complaint. A trespass warning was completed and served to the individual.
8:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute at a residence in Alexander Township. Deputies spoke with one of the involved parties at the residence. No physical violence or threats of physical violence were reported at that time. The other party involved left prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action was taken at that time.
9:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to a property dispute at a residence in Athens Township. All parties were advised to have a survey completed to determine the exact property lines. Those involved were advised to separate so no further issues would occur.
9:38 p.m. — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an active domestic dispute in Chauncey. The female involved stated that the male had left the residence and she was not injured. She stated assistance was not needed and the two recently ended their relationship, causing the dispute. Both parties were separated for the evening.
10:28 p.m. — Deputies received a report of an intoxicated male hanging around a building in Waterloo Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the male at that time.
10:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies took a statement from a female involved in the altercation. The involved male left prior to deputies’ arrival. This matter is currently under investigation.
10:45 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Liars Corner Road in Millfield for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties and determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred. Both parties wished to separate within the residence. No further action taken.
August 9
12:59 a.m — Deputies received a report of suspicious males near an apartment complex in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the suspected males at that time.
3:05 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Morton Avenue in Albany for a report of a burglary alarm. Units checked the residence but found no signs of forced entry.
9:31 a.m. — Deputies responded to Hudnell Road in Athens for a well-being check on a female that was stopped on the side of the roadway. Upon arrival, the female advised that she was fine, and that her vehicle had shut off. The female was able to get her vehicle started and deputies returned to patrol.
9:57 a.m. — Deputies responded to Center Street in Athens for a theft report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off his work van. A report was taken.
11:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a well-being check on a male at his residence. Once on scene, deputies were able to confirm that the male was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:37 p.m. — A deputy responded to Ridge Road in Coolville for a 911 call with static on the line. A deputy arrived at the location and attempted to make contact, with no success. Dispatch was advised of the outcome.
5:02 p.m. — A resident of Chauncey reported the theft of car parts from her driveway. She stated the incident occurred sometime overnight. A deputy responded to the address given and spoke with the complainant. A report was taken, and this incident is under further investigation.
7:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chuancey after a caller advised two dogs were running loose in the area. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
7:58 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, the caller advised that his neighbor had threatened him and his guest, however they did not wish to pursue charges. Deputies attempted contact with the other party, who refused to exit his home. The caller was advised if there were any more issues to call back.
8:12 p.m. — AEMS requested deputies respond to Porter Lane, Athens, for a possible drug overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a male in and out of consciousness. He was transported by EMS.
