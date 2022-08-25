August 17
12:56 a.m. - Deputies responded to SR 691 outside Nelsonville for alleged sexual assault. The incident is under further investigation.
5:28 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Troy Township in reference to a prowler complaint. Upon arrival at the residence it was determined the caller had left and walked to a neighbor's residence in an attempt to seek assistance. The caller was determined to be in a mental health crisis and was transported to OMH for medial clearance and a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
12:35 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Torch area for a dispute over phones.
2:18 p.m. - An attempt to locate a male in New Marshfield was requested by a local agency. The male was located at a later time in the evening. He was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:15 p.m. - Deputies responded to Center Street, New Marshfield, for the report of an active domestic dispute. When deputies arrived on scene they spoke with an involved party. The male was identified and arrested on an unrelated criminal charge. The dispute was investigated and it was determined that no criminal activity occurred. The male was transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:03 p.m. - Deputies were notified of a runaway adult suffering from a mental health crisis.The adult was identified as Emma Hoover, last seen on Radford Road in Athens leaving a friend's house. Emma stated she was going to visit a friend and was last seen getting into a black car, unknown make or model. Emma is entered into LEADS as a missing person at this time.
7:24 p.m. - A verbal dispute had taken place in the parking lot of Athens High School. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties. No criminal behavior was observed.
8:17 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to E Third Street the Plains in reference to a neighbor dispute over property lines. Both parties were advised that the complaint is civil. Parties were also advised to not destroy the other parties property.
10:10 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to N Plains Rd in The Plains in reference to a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival the juvenile was located and was granted permission by the parent to stay with a friend for the night.
11:08 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to some type of dispute between neighbors at a residence in Trimble Township. Upon arrival Deputies were advised that the situation had been resolved and law enforcement was no longer needed.
August 18
7:56 a.m. - The ACSO took a report of vandalism in reference to public utility material being stolen from Lemaster Road, Athens.
8:22 a.m. - The ACSO was dispatched to a well-being check of an elderly gentleman on Fisher Road, Athens. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject and helped him get his thermostat adjusted. A family friend arrived on scene as well and stayed with the male subject for a while. No further actions were needed.
8:26 a.m. - Deputies took a harassment report over the phone. Ultimately, both the suspect and victim were advised that any further issues could result in criminal charges.
3:38 p.m. - Deputies responded to Hunterdon Road, Glouster, for a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with all involved parties and the suspect was removed from the residence.
4:20 p.m. - A resident of The Plains reported an abandoned vehicle on North Plains Road. A deputy located the vehicle and made contact with the owner. It was determined that the vehicle was located on the vehicle owner's property.
5:05 p.m. - A caller from the Nelsonville area reported a suspicious male on the roadway. The caller reported that the male was carrying what they suspected to be stolen items in a bag. The suspicious male dropped the bag, and the caller reported the bag was full of items that were not suspected to be stolen. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to Rock Street in Coolville in attempt to locate a person of interest in a fraud case out of Marion County Ohio.
August 19
10:41 a.m. - Deputies responded to Mill School Road in Guysville for a theft report. A report was taken.
12:59 p.m. - Deputies responded a residence in Nelsonville after a juvenile called to order a pizza from a local restaurant. The restaurant was concerned the juvenile was alone but, once on scene, it was found that the juveniles were playing outside and had called without the parent’s knowledge.
1:52 p.m. - Deputies did a well-being check on a family after a caller reported being concerned about the children. The family stated they are currently homeless but are working with Integrated Services to get housing. They were offered assistance with food and personal hygiene items but declined, stating they had everything they need including tents to sleep in.
2:15 p.m. - Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a missing elderly male. Once on scene, it was found he had returned. Units assisted with getting the male to the hospital by following the family in case there were any issues while en-route.
2:36 p.m. - Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a report of a syringe found at the park. The syringe was recovered and taken for destruction.
3:11 p.m. - Deputies responded to Long Run Road in Athens for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with everyone at the residence and found everything to be fine. No further action needed.
3:48 p.m. - Deputies responded to a residence in Athens for a well-being check on a female at the request of Adult Protective Services. While deputies were attempting to make contact with the female, Adult Protective Services advised that they had made contact with her and that deputies were no longer needed.
6:58 p.m. - Deputies spoke to a male over the telephone in reference to a harassment complaint. A report was taken, and the complainant was advised to call if the suspect showed up at his residence.
8:49 p.m. - Deputies responded to Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department with an active dispute. Glouster Police arrested a male for Domestic Violence. No further assistance was requested from deputies.
9:06 p.m. - Deputies responded to Eddy Road in Athens for an open-line 911 call. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the resident, who was unaware the phone had called 911. The resident advised everything was fine and deputies returned to patrol.
10:15 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to South Fifth Street in Jacksonville for a report of a canine barking. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the cause of the complaint.
11:33 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Poston Road near Hartman Road in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units located and met with the female, who was hunting for insects. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
