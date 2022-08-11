August 6
5:37 p.m. — Deputies received a tip on the location of Donald Young, who was wanted for multiple felony warrants. Young was successfully located and arrested by deputies, with the assistance of Nelsonville Police. Deputies also recovered a stolen motorcycle that Young was found to be in possession of.
5:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies made contact with two males at the residence, who both advised that the call was made by mistake. 9:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to Robinson Road in Coolville for a dispute. Neither involved party wished to pursue anything, and deputies did not observe any evidence of violence. One of the parties agreed to leave the residence for the evening.
August 7
12:02 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hill Street in Glouster for a report of an active breaking and entering. Units arrived on scene and assisted Glouster Police Department. Units remained on scene until the GPD completed their investigation.
11:14 a.m. -Deputies responded to Perry Road in Albany for a B&E report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen his four-wheeler, a gas-powered drill, and a chainsaw. A report was taken.
12:01 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on Poston Road in The Plains.
4:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany for a missing person complaint. The missing individual was later located in Grove City, Ohio, and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
4:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield for a roommate dispute. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the problem was resolved on scene.
10:58 a.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to an ongoing civil dispute between parties. The parties were advised to separate within the residence.
11:03 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Chauncey for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and met with a female, who stated she was assaulted by her live-in partner. The victim did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
11:26 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Fourth Street in The Plains for a third-party report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties, who stated they had engaged in an altercation. Due to this being the second time units responded to address within hours, both parties were separated.
August 8
12:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to Lodi Township after a 911 call was received by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Contact was made with the involved parties, who indicted there had been a minor verbal dispute but there was no physical violence or threats of violence.
1:57 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded Rock Riffle Road in Athens for a report of a person flagging down traffic. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating anyone in the area.
2:54 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a well-being check of a vehicle / person in Waterloo Township. The individual was found to be passed out / sleeping in the vehicle. Once alerted, the driver was identified, and it was discovered he did not have a valid operator’s license. The driver was also found to have multiple active warrants. The subject then fled in the vehicle and could not be located. Warrants will be requested for various criminal charges stemming from this incident.
8:45 a.m. — An Athens woman contacted the sheriff’s office to make a report of her vehicles being ransacked. A report was taken.
9:16 a.m. — Deputies, along with the mobile crisis team, responded to The Plains for a well-being check. The mobile crisis team determined the individual needed an evaluation and transported them for assistance.
9:25 a.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of a trespasser sleeping in a vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with a male, later identified as Larry A. Sheridan, age 46, of Jacksonville. Sheridan was transported to SEORJ for a charge of Possession of Drugs.
9:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield for a verbal dispute. After speaking to all involved parties, it was determined to be a civil issue. Deputies advised all parties to separate within the residence. No further action was taken.
11:28 a.m. — A deputy responded to the Albany Police Department to look at tools that were located along Washington Road in Albany. The tools located were not from the case the deputy was investigating.
12:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a suspicious person complaint. The complainant stated an unknown male knocked on her door. Deputies spoke to the male, who advised he had run out of gas. The male was able to find gas and left the area. No further action was needed.
1:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute in Carbondale between father and son. The son had already left the scene upon their arrival. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the male. No physical violence was reported.
2:51 p.m. — Deputies were requested to issue a trespass warning to an individual who was suspected of trying to steal from a business on United Lane, Athens. A trespass warning was completed by the store manager, and deputies are attempting to locate the individual to serve them with a copy.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence in Dover Township. The individual was advised not to return to the residence, or they could be criminally charged.
3:59 p.m. — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to speak to a deputy about an incident. The person involved in the incident was contacted, but deputies were advised that no criminal behavior had occurred, and they did not wish to file a report.
4:20 p.m. — Deputies took a walk-in report of possible theft and fraud offenses. Deputies are awaiting additional information from the complainant.
8:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to Setty Road in Albany for a trespassing complaint. A trespass warning was completed and served to the individual.
8:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute at a residence in Alexander Township. Deputies spoke with one of the involved parties at the residence. No physical violence or threats of physical violence were reported at that time. The other party involved left prior to deputies’ arrival. No further action was taken at that time.
9:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to a property dispute at a residence in Athens Township. All parties were advised to have a survey completed to determine the exact property lines. Those involved were advised to separate so no further issues would occur.
9:38 p.m. — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an active domestic dispute in Chauncey. The female involved stated that the male had left the residence and she was not injured. She stated assistance was not needed and the two recently ended their relationship, causing the dispute. Both parties were separated for the evening.
10:28 p.m. — Deputies received a report of an intoxicated male hanging around a building in Waterloo Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the male at that time.
10:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies took a statement from a female involved in the altercation. The involved male left prior to deputies’ arrival. This matter is currently under investigation.
10:45 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Liars Corner Road in Millfield for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties and determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred. Both parties wished to separate within the residence. No further action taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.