September 9
9:51 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens area for a call of an abandoned vehicle. Contact was made with the owner, who agreed to remove the vehicle.
11:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to the Doanville area in reference to a resident hearing someone shout “call the law”. Deputies made contact with the resident from which the shouting was alleged by the caller. The resident advised they were fine, heard nothing of the sort, and did not appear to be in distress.
12:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Poston Road for a residential alarm. Once on scene, the house was found to be secure.
2:54 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dorr Lane in Athens for follow-up on a previous complaint. Deputies spoke with two individuals on this road, and no further action will be needed.
3:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to the York Township trustee building on Elm Rock Road for an alarm. Once on scene. the property was found to be secure.
3:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Mill Creek Road in Millfield for an active dispute. On scene, deputies separated the parties and determined no physical violence had occurred. After separating the parties, deputies returned to patrol.
5:56 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a woman over the phone in reference to a civil no-contact order being violated. A report was made.
6:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Glouster for a domestic violence complaint. William Blosser Jr., age 43 of Glouster, was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
7:39 p.m. — Deputies received a call about a missing juvenile. The juvenile was later found by his parents.
9:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to Pancake Road, Nelsonville, for a complaint of a verbal dispute.
10:36 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a Trimble Township resident who wished to file a report of threats and harassment. The unit spoke with all involved parties, who had conflicting stories. All parties were advised to cease contact with each other. No further action taken.
11:34 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the scene of a traffic accident on Washington Road in Albany.
September 10
12:59 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 682 in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Units spoke with all involved parties and determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred, only a verbal argument. The parties wished to separate within the household.
4:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for an activated commercial alarm. On scene, the key holder was present and confirmed they had set it off accidentally. No assistance was needed.
9:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a neighbor dispute. Deputies separated both subjects and advised them to cease contact with each other. No further action was taken.
9:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to High Street in Glouster for a drug overdose. Deputies and ACEMS arrived on the scene and revived the subject. The subject was then transported to the hospital by EMS.
11:35 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Poston Road, The Plains, on a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
12:17 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 682 in Athens for a report of a suspicious male that was on the side of the roadway. Deputies located the male and spoke to him. He advised that he had stopped walking to change his jacket, due to the rain that was beginning to fall, and to adjust the items he was carrying. He then went on his way. No criminal activity was observed, and deputies returned to patrol.
12:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hill Street in Glouster for a well-being check. Deputies talked to the subject’s grandmother, who advised he was not home at the time.
1:14 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Rainbow Lake Road for a report of a male having a mental health crisis and damaging property in the residence. The male was transported to the hospital for medical and mental health assistance.
1:39 p.m. — Deputies were asked to patrol Marietta Run Road in Amesville due to reports of ATVs driving on the roadway. Deputies did not find any ATVs on the roadway and returned to patrol.
1:45 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to East Belpre Pike Road in Coolville for an assault complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
2:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville for a report of a male that was possibly passed out in his vehicle. Deputies did not locate the vehicle when they checked the area.
5:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road for an attempt to locate a male and a female that both had felony warrants for their arrest. Both individuals were located and arrested.
5:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to Marathon in Chauncey after receiving complaints of a suspicious vehicle parked behind the store. Deputies found the vehicle and, after discovering that it was not stolen, tagged the vehicle for removal.
7:08 p.m. — Deputies were asked to assist Glouster PD in locating a suspect in a domestic violence case. The suspect was later found and arrested by Glouster units.
7:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a complaint that some juveniles had thrown a ball at the caller’s apartment. Deputies found the juveniles playing outside, and they advised that one of them had thrown a football that landed in their neighbor’s yard. The juveniles were advised to take care to keep the ball out of their neighbor’s yard.
9:07 p.m. — Deputies attempted to locate a male with a felony arrest warrant at an address in Waterloo Township. Deputies were unable to locate the male.
10:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany in reference to an assault. The suspect had fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The case is under investigation.
11:53 p.m. — Deputies were patrolling Hebbardsville Road in Athens when they discovered a disabled vehicle on the roadway. A male subject was found unresponsive lying next to it. Deputies woke the male and EMS cleared him on scene. He admitted to recently using narcotics. The owner of the vehicle arrived on foot and stated they had run out of gas and had gone to get some from a friend’s house.
