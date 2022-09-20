September 11
2:10 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 56 in New Marshfield to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic accident. The vehicle owner wished to report the vehicle as stolen. The vehicle owner later wished to not have a report on file. No further action taken.
2:23 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for an activated alarm. The area was checked, and all was found to be secure. No evident sign of attempted or forced entry was discovered.
2:48 a.m. — Deputies responded to Lee Township for an activated alarm. The structure and surrounding areas were checked, but this was determined to be a false alarm. No sign of forced or attempted forced entry was observed.
5:52 a.m. — Deputies responded to York Township for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The area was patrolled but no contact was made with any vehicle or suspicious circumstances.
7:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to Dollar General in The Plains for an alarm. Deputies made contact with an employee at the store, who advised it was a false alarm.
9:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to an open-line 911 call at Dollar General in The Plains. The 911 call was unfounded and appears to be a problem with the phone line, with a false alarm at the business earlier that morning.
9:46 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Concord Church, Glouster, for a report of vandalism to several headstones that were pushed or kicked over in the graveyard adjacent to the church. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
10:08 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the park in Glouster for a report of a suspicious male in the park, possibly using narcotics. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled the park but did not locate any persons in the area.
11:03 a.m. — Deputies were flagged down by an individual on State Route 682 in Athens advising he found a cell phone on the side of the road. Deputies collected the cell phone and put it into evidence for safekeeping.
11:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in Athens for a dispute over property lines. A report was taken.
11:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of a female in a mental crisis. On arrival, the female was found to have active warrants and was threatening to harm herself. The female was transported to the hospital.
1:52 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Movies 10 in Nelsonville for a report of narcotics that were found in the business. Deputies responded and collected the narcotics for evidence to be destroyed.
2:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brady Road in Nelsonville for a domestic violence complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
2:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a male walking around in circles in the street. Deputies did not observe anyone matching the male’s description when they patrolled the area.
3:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a report of an abandoned vehicle that was left on private property. A four-hour tow tag was placed on the vehicle at the request of the property owner. Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to contact the vehicle owner.
4:04 p.m. — Deputies responded to York Township to attempt to locate an individual with several warrants. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, but further attempts will be made.
September 12
2:48 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Albany Library in reference to an assault/theft that occurred 9-11-2022 within the Village of Albany. A report was taken and the case will be forwarded to the Albany Police Department for further follow-up.
4:32 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fisher Road in Athens for a prowler complaint. Units arrived on scene and checked the property but found no person(s) or any signs of forced entry to the residence. Units resumed patrol.
7:01 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Stonybrook Drive for an alarm activation. While en-route, dispatch advised deputies to cancel their response due to it being a false alarm.
8:03 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Chauncey for an open-line 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, everything was found to be fine, as it was a phone that was malfunctioning. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:00 p.m. — Deputies responded to Brister Road in Coolville for a theft report. The complainant stated that someone had stolen 80 gallons of fuel and two batteries from his road grader. A report was taken.
1:08 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lake Drive, Trimble, business on a report of a breaking and entering. Upon arriving on scene and investigating the matter, it was found to have been a vehicle had backed into the door of the business, causing damage to the door and wall. Nothing was reported missing from the business. A report was completed, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Spice Lick Road in Nelsonville for a dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to the caller, who said the other subjects left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies informed the caller to call back if the subjects returned.
6:20 p.m. — A male contacted the sheriff’s office advising that he was being harassed by children in the Chauncey area. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
6:53 p.m. — AEP requested assistance for a service call in Coolville. A deputy responded and controlled traffic while the AEP employees performed their service.
9:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains after receiving a call stating that a man was in trouble. While on scene, deputies were unable to make contact with the caller, but witnesses stated everyone had fled the scene. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate any described individuals.
