September 20
1:22 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pine Street in The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. Units made contact with two individuals on the property of The Plains VFW. Both individuals were trespassed from the property at the request of the post commander. No further action taken.
3:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a report of a male with a knife making threats. The subject had left the area where the caller resides and claimed he was going to cause injury to an individual at another residence nearby. Deputies patrolled for the armed and enraged subject in the area of his last known location, the location of where he claimed to be going, and the overall general area. The subject was not observed or located.
7:11 a.m. — Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle in The Plains.
7:41 a.m. — The ACSO was dispatched to the Poston/Lemaster Road area of Athens for a call of a dog being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the dog was already deceased and removed from the roadway.
10:33 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Red Dog Road and Carter Road in Glouster for a report of a suspicious male and female in the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not make contact with the described persons.
12:19 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call regarding theft of funds from a debit card. Deputies spoke with the caller and a report was made. An investigation is pending.
4:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Chauncey in reference to an open-line 911 call. Deputies made contact with the resident and determined that everything was ok.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Lowery Road in Albany for an open-line 911 call. Upon arrival, deputies made contact at the residence and determined everything was ok. Resident had a new cell phone and accidentally called 911.
September 22
3:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township for what was originally reported to be a toddler along State Route 682 in The Plains. While deputies were in area attempting to locate this toddler, the caller contacted 911 again and advised they had stopped to check on the toddler. The individual indicated she was in fact 18-years-old and out for a walk. A thorough patrol of the area was performed. Nobody even loosely fitting this description was observed.
5:54 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Dover Township for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Contact was made with two occupants, who were sleeping inside the vehicle. They reported just being tired and falling asleep waiting on a store to open. No further action taken.
6:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a man sleeping in his car at the gas station. Deputies made contact with the man, who stated he was just napping while waiting for the store to open. With no criminal indicators present, the man was allowed to go on his way. No further action needed.
12:09 p.m. — A residential alarm was called in by the alarm company for a home in the State Route 550 area of Athens. A deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the homeowner, who was attempting to disarm the alarm.
1:25 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a domestic dispute, which occurred in the in the Vore Ridge area of Athens. No violence had occurred, and the parties separated. They were referred to the Victims Advocate for a possible protection order.
2:52 p.m. — The ACSO responded to Lexington Avenue for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the male in question, who was in good health and reported he would contact the complainant. No further action taken.
3:22 p.m. — A resident of Roy Avenue, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an inactive neighbor dispute. The female caller stated that her neighbor was throwing objects at her residence and being verbally combative. A deputy spoke with caller and advised her contact would be made with the person in question.
3:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rallen Drive in The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with a female in question, who reported being just fine and in no harm. Units returned to patrol.
3:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Amesville for a report of an unruly juvenile that had left the residence. The juvenile was later located and returned to his guardian. No further assistance was requested.
5:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to Ball Drive to assist EMS. Deputies arrived and were advised that EMS no longer needed assistance. Units then returned to patrol.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from the Athens area reported an active domestic violence. Deputies responded to the address given and arrested a female on scene. She was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:40 p.m. — The ACSO responded to Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the party, who was in good health. No further action taken, and units returned to patrol.
5:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wonder Hills, Athens, for a report of possible domestic violence. Deputies found that a dispute between a mother and daughter had occurred, however they did not find reason to believe that a domestic violence offense had occurred. Alternative housing arrangements were made for the night, and no further assistance was requested.
6:43 p.m. — Deputies received a call on the location of a stolen vehicle on State Route 682, The Plains. The vehicle was located and returned to its owner. The case remains active.
7:15 p.m. — The ACSO responded to New Marshfield for a male who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Deputies made contact with a male, who was not under the influence. The male was assisted however, as deputies transported him to a nearby residence.
8:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of threats and trespassing. Deputies found that no direct threats had been made to the caller, and they did not find that the other party had been trespassed by the apartment manager. No action was taken, due to the alleged trespasser being in the apartment of a third-party, and due to the property manager not making a complaint of trespassing.
9:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to Stagecoach Road in Athens for a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with a male, who appeared to be under mental distress. Deputies assisted the male and transported him to the hospital.
9:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for an active dispute. One of the involved parties left prior to deputy arrival. Upon speaking with the caller, deputies did not find that any violence or threats of violence had occurred.
9:38 p.m. — A call was received from Fisher Road, Athens, requesting a deputy for an intoxicated male. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant. The male was located and arrested for disorderly conduct. He was transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rocky Point Road, Athens, for a report of a disabled motorist screaming for assistance. Deputies located the vehicle, which was secured and off the roadway, but no one was with it. A nearby resident advised that a car had arrived on scene earlier and picked the man up. With no one on scene requesting assistance, no further action was needed.
