Sept. 22
10:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check. They were unable to make contact at the residence, and it appeared to be unoccupied.
1:31 p.m. — ACSO patrolled the area of Rhoric Road, Athens, for a suspicious male subject walking along the roadway. No contact was made, and no further actions were needed.
1:52 p.m. — ACSO responded to Cincinnati Ridge Road in Coolville for a report of an arson. Deputies, along with the fire department, were dispatched, however no fire was located.
3:44 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a woman in reference to a theft. An investigation is pending.
4:50 p.m. — Deputies received a report from a neighboring county that a male, who had said that he wanted to harm himself, was possibly in a wooded area on Buckley Run Road, Guysville. Deputies checked the area on foot extensively. They patrolled the area for the vehicle that the male was reported to be driving. After deputies were unable to locate the male, law enforcement agencies in Athens and adjacent counties were asked to be on the lookout for him.
5:05 p.m. — Deputies took a report of questionable mail that was being received at an address in Athens Township.
6:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens for a call of a possible suicide attempt. Deputies arrived on scene and evidence was observed indicating a possible drug overdose. Deputies forced entry into the residence in an attempt to locate the individual. Deputies did locate an individual who was unresponsive and assisted them into an ambulance to be taken to a hospital.
7:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Federal Hocking High School in reference to a stolen vehicle. While on scene, they discovered that two vehicles had been stolen from one residence. One vehicle was recovered on scene and returned to the owner. Deputies are currently in search of the second truck.
11:42 p.m. — ACSO responded to Lavelle Road in Athens for a report of suspicious activity. Units checked the residence, per the owner’s request, and found no criminal activity. No further action taken.
September 23
10:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in The Plains. A report was made.
3:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a reckless driver complaint. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of Subway in The Plains, at which time contact was made with the driver. Since the violations were not witnessed by law enforcement, a warning was given to the juvenile driver.
4:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield in reference to a male in the roadway flagging people down. Deputies spoke with the male, and he was later taken to OBleness Hospital for medical treatment.
5:33 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a suspicious person that the caller had caught watching his kids play in his yard a few days earlier in Waterloo Township.
10:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rome Township after Athens County 911 received multiple reports of a drunk male brandishing a handgun toward several groups of people. Deputies located the handgun inside of the male’s waistband while they were detaining him. Deputies arrested the male and charged him with Using Weapons While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest.
11:28 p.m. — ACSO responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of an active breaking and entering. Units arrived on scene and found no evidence of this occurring.
September 24
6:34 a.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a domestic disturbance. On scene, deputies learned that it was a verbal argument only. The involved parties were separated within the residence. No further action was needed.
2:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Coolville Ridge Road, Athens, for a report of a man appearing to be disoriented and walking in the roadway. Deputies spoke with the man, and then transported him to O’Bleness for mental health assistance.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to Matheny Road in Nelsonville for an inactive incident report. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
4:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens, along with the Athens County coroner, for a report of a deceased individual. The coroner found the death to be of natural causes.
7:24 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a caller in Alexander Township about civil dispute that the caller has been having regarding property being removed from an estate by another family member. Deputies recommended that the caller consult an attorney for legal advice on how to proceed.
