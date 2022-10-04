September 25
6:33 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a complainant in reference to a vandalism report. This case remains under investigation.
10:39 a.m. — Michael J. Edwards, 30, of Athens, was located in Glouster and arrested on multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to jail, where he was held for arraignment.
2:08 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Peach Ridge Road in Athens for a report of an unconscious male/ possible drug overdose. Upon arriving on scene, EMS personnel treated the male, and it was found to be a medical issue. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in Glouster for a verbal dispute. The complainant stated the dispute originated over relationship issues. Both parties were separated, and deputies resumed patrol.
2:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 144 near Coolville in reference to a burglary alarm activation. Deputies made contact with the homeowner and were advised that there were no present issues.
3:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield for a residential alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found everything to be secure.
5:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 329 near Stewart for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle that appeared to be broken into. Deputies found the vehicle and were able to contact the owner. The owner advised that it was not broken into, just broken down. No further action was needed.
5:17 p.m. — Hopewell Health requested that deputies attempt to locate a female that walked away from one of their facilities and was in need of an evaluation. Deputies located the female on North Plains Road, and they transported her for medical assistance.
6:11 p.m. — The ACSO responded to a report of a deceased individual on Adena Drive in The Plains. The scene was evaluated, and the coroner determined the death to be natural causes. Units assisted the family and returned to patrol.
8:13 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to McDonald’s in The Plains for an intoxicated male. Deputies spoke with the male, and he was later transported to O’Bleness Hospital for medical treatment.
11:54 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a reported trespasser. Units arrived on scene and attempted multiple times to make contact with the complainant. Units were unsuccessful in making contact and resumed patrol.
September 26
1:41 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Baker Road in Athens for a prowler complaint. The complainant advised that someone was knocking on his residence. Units patrolled the area for some time and made contact with a juvenile on State Route 56. The juvenile was then transported to a residence within the city limits of Athens and turned over to his mother. No further action taken.
8:46 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported at the intersection of Pancake and Brady roads in Nelsonville. The vehicle was tagged for removal. Deputies were advised that the owner of the vehicle was advised by a friend.
1:51 p.m. — Lucas W. Lanoux, 32, of Logan, was located and arrested on multiple arrest warrants out of Athens County. He was transported to jail, where he was held for arraignment.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a harassment complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending at this time.
4:54 p.m. — Deputies were asked to assist the Humane Society in removing several animals from a home. Deputies responded to the scene, and the animals were removed without incident.
7 p.m. — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a vehicle obstructing the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but made no contact with any vehicle in the roadway.
4:05 p.m. — Deputies were asked to assist the Glouster Police Department in locating a suspect who had a first-degree felony warrant through Athens County. Deputies and officers quickly located the suspect, and he was transported to regional jail without incident.
9:21 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a male trespassing, and possibly stealing items, outside a business in York Township. The business owner was alerted to the activity by a camera system on the premises. Deputies located the suspect behind the business and retrieved the items that were taken. Christopher Schoolcraft, age 40, of Meigs County, was charged with theft and trespassing.
11:31 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township for a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with both the male and female involved parties. There was no report of threats of violence made by either party. It was suggested parties separate for the evening, so the situation did not escalate once again. No further action taken.
