September 30
11:41 a.m. - Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster for a report of a needle being located. Deputies located and disposed of the needle.
11:53 a.m. - Deputies responded to Baker Road in Athens for a dispute over property. After speaking to all involved parties, the matter was deemed to be a civil issue.
12:11 p.m. - The ACSO was dispatched to a vehicle towing on Vore Ridge Road, Athens.
1:00 p.m. - Deputies responded to Mush Run Road, Athens, for a vehicle dispute. After speaking with both parties, the suspect in this case was advised he would need to go through small claims court to get whatever money he thought he was owed.
1:52 p.m. - Deputies took a report from a mother who wanted to file theft charges against her daughter for stealing her iPad. The case is currently under investigation.
2:14 p.m. - Deputies took a report of numerous incidents of domestic violence in Trimble Township. The complainant only wished to have a report on file.
4:08 p.m. - Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of an intoxicated male dancing in the roadway. Deputies located the male, and he was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
6:11 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains to check on an individual that was seen with a rope on a bridge. Deputies located the individual walking home, and they found that he had been using the rope for "magnet fishing". Deputies returned to patrol.
6:27 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a male following people to their vehicles in a business parking lot. Deputies spoke with the male, who voluntarily left the area. No further action was requested by business employees.
7:49 p.m. - responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a call of two intoxicated males at a residence refusing to leave. Deputies made contact with the males, and they were trespassed from the residence. The males then contacted a relative to pick them up.
7:51 p.m. - A third-party complainant contacted the sheriff's office to report an assault of a female in The Plains. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the alleged victim. She stated she was not assaulted and refused medical attention and assistance.
7:59 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Old US Route 33 in Shade for a report of an abused and starving canine. Deputies were able to get the dog to the Athens County humane agent. The case is being investigated further by the humane society.
8:26 p.m. - Deputies received a report of a female overdosing in The Plains. Deputies arrived on scene with EMS and the female was transported to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
9:51 p.m. - Deputies took a report of a possible theft from a construction site in Troy Township. Deputies made contact with the contractor, who advised that they would be in contact with deputies if they find that items were taken.
October 1
11:55 a.m. - Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road in Athens for a suspicious activity complaint. Deputies investigated the matter and determined everything was fine.
1:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to Hudnell Road in Athens for a landlord/tenant dispute. Upon arrival, the involved parties had already worked out their issues and did not require any further assistance.
3:56 p.m. - Deputies assisted with a vehicle lockout in the Albany area due to there being a canine locked inside the vehicle.
9:32 p.m. - ACSO deputies were requested to check a residence for a possible runaway juvenile that had left their residence in West Virginia. While en route, units were canceled when the juvenile was located by the requesting agency.
11:49 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious persons report. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description. No suspicious activity was observed, and deputies resumed patrol.
October 2
1:41 a.m. - Deputies responded to the Selby Road area of Athens for a complaint of suspicious juveniles. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
1:47 a.m. - Deputies were called to Alexander Township for a report of a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies learned that no violence had occurred. Involved parties separated and deputies returned to patrol.
4:07 a.m. - The ACSO responded to East First Street in The Plains for a subject attempting to steal a bicycle. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any suspects. Units returned to patrol and continued patrols throughout the night.
5:29 a.m. - Deputies responded to an active burglar alarm in Athens Township. After clearing the area and observing no signs of entry or damages, it was determined to be a false alarm.
9:36 a.m. - Deputies responded to Salem Road, Athens, for a dispute. Deputies patrolled the area intensively but could not locate the complainant. Units resumed patrol.
2:42 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a woman complaining of people living in her storage unit. On scene, deputies discovered that the female was hallucinating, and was taken to O'Bleness for assistance.
5:00 p.m. - Deputies responded to Maple Street in Trimble after receiving a call of a man sleeping in the middle of the roadway. Deputies spoke with witnesses, as well as the suspect, and arrested the man for disorderly conduct. He was transported to the regional jail without incident.
9:05 p.m. - Deputies were requested to conduct a well-being check on a female at a residence in Athens Township. Deputies made contact with the female and, after speaking with her, she was transported to O'Bleness for assistance.
10:19 p.m. - Deputies took a report of a fraud incident that occurred via Snapchat involving sexually oriented photographs. A report was made.
11:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a reported belligerent, intoxicated male subject. Once on scene, deputies discovered the male to be unresponsive. Narcan was administered and the subject was treated by medical professionals.
