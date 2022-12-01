November 23
2:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to Troy Township for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, the suspicious vehicle was gone. Deputies continued to patrol the area but were unable to locate the described vehicle.
10:22 a.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens for a well-being check on a juvenile. All parties were deemed to be in good health and care.
12:20 p.m. — Deputies took a report of possible harassment. It could not be determined which party was the primary cause of the situation. Both parties were told how to resolve the issue.
3:03 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of damage to a mailbox on North Coolville Ridge Road in Athens. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone and a report was taken.
6:12 p.m. — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a female walking along the roadway on US 33 near State Route 682 in The Plains. Units made contact with the female, who was walking from Columbus to Pomeroy. Units did assist in giving the female a ride to a local business on Richland Avenue. No further action taken.
7:39 p.m. — Deputies received a call for a business alarm activation. While en route, the key holder of the business was contacted and advised that no response was needed.
7:54 p.m. — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Trimble Township. Prior to deputy arrival, the vehicle left the scene. The caller was unable to provide a description of the vehicle, so deputies were unable to locate the vehicle at a later time.
8:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but did not come in contact with the described suspects.
11:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a loud noise complaint in Trimble Township. Contact was made at a residence where a holiday get-together was happening, and the occupants were advised of the complaint. The host of party turned the music volume down and there were no additional issues.
November 24
2:42 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of dogs at large on McDougal Road in Millfield. Deputies responded to the area and spoke with the complainant, as well as the owner of the dogs. A report was taken, and the owner of the dogs was issued a citation.
10:24 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a request to conduct a well-being check on a person sitting on the side of US Route 50 in Albany. Deputies responded to the area and made contact with a female. After speaking with the female, it was determined that she should be taken to the hospital for mental health assistance.
November 25
9:26 a.m. — Deputies responded to Amesville for a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Tennessee and was impounded to be retrieved by the corresponding agency.
10:39 a.m. — Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Poston Road in The Plains. Once on scene, the building was checked and found to be secure.
12:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in The Plains for a report of a residential burglary alarm. No signs of forced entry were observed.
12:45 p.m. — Deputies patrolled Brimstone Road in Coolville after receiving a report of a Saint Bernard that was in the roadway. Deputies were unable to locate the K9.
2:12 p.m. — The ACSO was dispatched to a report of an active fight taking place near the roadway on Hebbardsville Road in Athens. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the parties involved and advised them to cease any further contact for the day. No further actions were needed.
November 26
12:32 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in Athens township. Deputies were able to identify and locate the owner and resolve the matter. No further action taken.
3:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to the Little General gas station in Albany for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver, Roger Barber Jr., was asleep inside the vehicle when deputies arrived. Barber had several active out-of-county warrants and was arrested. Barber was transported and booked into SEORJ without further incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.