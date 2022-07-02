June 28
12:33 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of an open door. Units cleared the residence and found no signs of forced entry or any items that were taken. Units resumed patrol.
1:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a dispute between family members and property damage complaint. At this time, the suspect location is not known, so he could not be contacted.
6:25 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a female in distress behind an apartment complex in Athens Township. Deputies arrived on scene and located the female in question, who was incoherent. The female was taken to the hospital for treatment.
6:40 a.m. — Deputies assisted the Athens Police Department with transporting a subject with an active warrant to SEORJ. The individual was transported without incident.
8:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road in The Plains for a burglary report. The complainant stated that someone had broken into her home and stolen multiple items. This matter is under investigation.
9:34 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 691 in Nelsonville for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual and he advised he was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:57 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Greens Run Road in Glouster for a report of prescription bottles being found on the roadway. Deputies located and collected the bottles, and they will be properly disposed of.
10:31 a.m. — Deputies spoke with the Hocking County Board of Developmental Disabilities on the telephone in reference to an altercation that involved a client. A report was taken, and the matter is under investigation.
11:42 a.m. — A resident of Setty Road in Albany contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an incident of harassment. A report was taken.
12:09 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to North Clinton Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious male who was possibly hiding in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and walked the area on foot but had no contact with the described male. The caller advised that the suspect had left prior to deputies’ arrival and was walking towards North Plains Road. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact.
12:43 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Converse Street in Chauncey for a report of a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:03 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Felton Road in Stewart for an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the involved parties were separated, and one person had left the scene. Deputies spoke with the other involved party and found it was a verbal dispute only. The individual advised he was leaving as well. With the involved parties separated, deputies returned to patrol.
1:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 681 in Albany for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle.
1:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to Poston Road in The Plains for a burglary alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found everything was secure.
1:58 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Ackley Road in Coolville for a trespass complaint. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the complainant, who advised that the matter was worked out, and the suspects had left prior to deputies’ arrival.
3:40 p.m. — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance locating two males with active warrants. Deputies from Athens County traveled to Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, to attempt to locate the two males. 37-year-old Nathan Charles Oneil Myers, and 31-year-old Joshua Tyler Saunders, were located and arrested. Mr. Myers was transported to Meigs County for his warrant. Mr. Saunders was transported to SEORJ. Both males were transported without incident.
7:06 p.m. — Deputies responded to Setty Road in Albany for a report of a male trespassing. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the caller, who advised the male had already left. Deputies advised the male that due to the fact that a female who lives at residence was allowing the male to be there, we could not trespass him.
7:31 p.m. — A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report his mother being harassed via telephone. A deputy spoke with the male and advised him he would log the incident. The mother was advised to not answer unknown numbers.
8:26 p.m. — A deputy responded to Chauncey for a report of a male overdosing. The male was transported by EMS to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital to be treated.
8:36 p.m. — Deputies were called to a residence at Old US Route 33 in Athens for a verbal dispute between a mother and her adult son. Once on scene, deputies were advised that both parties reside at the residence. After speaking to both parties, the male voluntarily decided to stay with a friend for the night.
10:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for an inactive dispute. The caller reported that her adult son-in-law had been at her residence causing problems before finally leaving. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported, but she wished to document the incident in case she continued to have problems. A report was taken.
10:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens Township for a domestic violence complaint. Contact was made with the involved parties, and it was determined this was a verbal argument only and there had been no threats or attempts of violence. The parties agreed to voluntarily separate for the evening and suggestions on how to move forward were provided. No further action taken.
11:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a dispute between family members. Upon arrival, it was found that one of the parties had left the scene, but the tenant wished to have a trespass compliant filed. An attempt to locate and serve said written warning was attempted, but the individual was not able to be located. Additional attempts to get the warning served will be made.
June 29
2:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 329 outside Stewart at the request of Ohio State Highway Patrol. On scene, deputies assisted troopers with a traffic stop involving multiple subjects. While on scene, it was discovered that one individual had active warrants out of Athens County. Deputies placed the man under arrest and transported him to SEORJ without incident. No further deputy assistance was requested.
12:41 p.m. — Deputies did a well-being check on a resident of Zion Road in Shade. After speaking with the individual, it was determined they did not need assistance.
1:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. The involved parties were located and served trespass complaints.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from Mush Run Road, Athens, requested a deputy to make a littering complaint. A deputy responded to the address and spoke with the caller. A neighbor had been dumping trash on the wrong property. The neighbor was advised of the situation and complied with removing the trash.
2:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to Converse Street in Chauncey for an open-line 911 call. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke to several neighbors. No incidents were reported, and deputies returned to patrol.
2:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 682 in The Plains for reports of gunshots. Upon patrolling the area and speaking with neighbors, it was determined to be a backfire from a lawn mower.
3:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to Glouster for an inactive neighbor dispute. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the caller, who advised that his neighbor had been making threats toward his family earlier in the day. Deputies made contact with the neighbor. Due to conflicting statements, no charges were made.
3:13 p.m. — Deputies patrolled the area of Salem Road in Athens for a male driving recklessly on a dirt bike. The motorcycle and owner were located, at which time the owner was told to keep the dirt bike off the roadway.
5:33 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to Monserat Ridge Road, Trimble, for an activated burglary alarm. When the deputy arrived on scene, he spoke with the homeowner, who advised that the alarm was accidentally triggered. The deputy resumed patrol.
6:04 p.m. — An open-line 911 call was received by dispatchers at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was dispatched to the address located in Trimble. No contact was made with the residents. Incident
6:29 p.m. — Residents from State Route 682, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s to report a civil dispute. The caller was concerned evicted tenants would become disorderly. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties involved. No criminal behavior was observed.
6:46 p.m. — A resident of Channingway Boulevard, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a telecommunications harassment. A deputy spoke with both parties involved. Both parties agreed to end all communications with each other.
7:38 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 682, The Plains. A third-party caller stated an active domestic dispute was occurring. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with persons located at the residence. They stated they did not live there and were visiting friends. No criminal behavior was observed.
