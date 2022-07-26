July 19
12:14 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Railroad in New Marshfield for a report of a trespasser. Units patrolled the area on foot but were unable to locate the person.
1:02 a.m. - Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in York Township. Contact was made with the male and female involved parties and it determined this was a verbal argument only. There were no threats or attempts of violence during this incident. Parties opted to both remain in the residence for remainder of evening, but stay separated as much as possible.
1:55 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Liars Corner Road in Millfield for a report of sound of gunshots. Units patrolled the area.
4:12 a.m. - Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to an alleged theft complaint. In speaking with caller it was determined there was no theft he wished to report, but he did request additional patrol in area.
8:59 a.m. - Deputies took a report of a stolen trailer by phone. The trailer was entered as stolen.
12:38 p.m. - Deputies made contact with a male by phone who wanted to report various ammunition found on his property and in his vehicle. A report was created.
12:49 p.m. - Deputies responded to New Marshfield regarding a well-being check for a female. The caller reported being worried for the female's safety. Once on scene, contact was made with the female who advised that she was fine and did not need help with anything.
12:55 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly, The Plains on a well being check of two dogs that were tied to a car parked in the side lot. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the vehicle owner. It was found they were traveling from out of state. The dogs were found to be fine and were tied to get them out of the car as they had been traveling for several hours. A relative of the driver was sitting in the car while the driver was in the store. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:46 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Alexander Schools on a parking complaint. On arrival, deputies found the vehicle had been removed.
3:29 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to assist the Nelsonville Police Department on an emergency matter. While en route deputies were canceled as assistance was no longer needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:23 p.m. - Deputies responded to Lottridge Road for a report that a male was mowing grass outside of the caller's residence, and thereby violating a protection order. Upon arrival, deputies found that a civil court order may have been violated, however, they found that there was no criminal protection order in place. The male agreed to leave the property after being advised by deputies that he should consult with the court/his lawyer to determine if his activity was in violation of the civil court order.
9:29 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of trespassing. Trespass warnings were completed to be served to both trespassers, and one subject is being charged with Aggravated Menacing for threatening the caller.
10:19 p.m. - A male from the Athens area contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an active dispute with his son. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties. The younger male had been intoxicated and started a dispute with his family. No criminal behavior was observed or reported.
July 20
12:58 a.m. - Deputies responded to Madison Street in Glouster for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that they observed a man with no shirt on standing out by their vehicles looking at their house. No other criminal activity was reported. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with any shirtless male, or any other subjects out on foot at that time.
1:19 a.m. - Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of someone banging on residential windows then running away. There was no evidence found at the time. The caller requested additional patrol in the area.
3:05 a.m. - Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with both parties, and it was determined to be a verbal argument between individuals, but there had been no threats or attempts of violence. In order to de-escalate the situation, the female party voluntarily left the residence for the remainder of the evening.
4:39 a.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 550 outside Athens for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller reported that they observed a pickup truck with a trailer backing into a driveway, then shutting the lights off. Deputies patrolled the area and located a truck and trailer matching the description. Deputies made contact with two subjects, who were able to correctly identify the registered owner of the property, and advised they had permission to be there. Contact was attempted with the property owner, but no one answered at that time. Deputies took photographs and statements from the individuals on scene. The incident is under further review pending contact with the property owner.
5:01 a.m. - Deputies responded to Alexander Township for a report of suspicious persons in the area. The individuals were gone upon arrival but were located a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby religious worship center. The parties were identified, and it was determined they were homeless and living in their vehicle. The driver indicated that he was just looking for a place to park and get some sleep. There was nothing noted or observed in my contact with these parties to suggest there was nefarious or criminal activity afoot.
10:10 a.m. - A deputy spoke with a resident on W\est. Bailey Road in Nelsonville for a complaint of a neighbor setting up cameras. The caller reported that the neighbor had set up a camera facing their residence and wanted to know if there was any legal action that could be taken. The deputy spoke with the caller and gave information regarding the situation.
2:13 p.m. - Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road in Athens for a well-being check on a female, due to a relative being worried for the female's safety. Deputies made contact with the female, who advised that she was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for an assault. Once on scene, it was determined the male, 46-year-old Scottie Parker, had assaulted his girlfriend’s 18-year-old daughter. Parker was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to the regional jail.
5:14 p.m. - Deputies responded to State Route 685 in Glouster for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individuals, who stated they were fine and did not need assistance at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:34 p.m. - Residents of Pepper Lane, The Plains, reported an active breaking and entering. A deputy arrived at the location and discovered the resident of the address in question was at the home. No criminal behavior was observed.
6:02 p.m. - A landlord contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a deputy speak with his tenant. He stated that, at his New Marshfield location, his tenant was altering the landscape of the property. The caller was informed this is a civil issue.
9:45 p.m. - A resident from the Albany area called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report being threatened via phone. A deputy spoke to the complainant and advised her no criminal behavior was detected.
10:23 p.m. - Deputies responded to York Township for an ongoing civil dispute between a male and female that share a residence. After listening to both individuals, it was determined there had been no violence or threats of violence in the residence. Deputies offered suggestions and guidance on how to resolve the situation. No further action taken.
11:51 p.m. - Deputies received a request for a well-being check on Stone Road in Athens. The caller reported that they were giving a friend a ride when the friend became irate inside the vehicle and began screaming and punching the window. The caller then made the friend get out and walk. No damage was reported, but the caller requested a well-being check on the friend. Deputies patrolled Stone Road and the neighboring roadways but had negative contact with anyone out on foot. With no other location to check, no further action could be taken at that time.
