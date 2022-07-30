July 24
12:06 a.m. - Deputies responded to Waterloo Township for an individual who had left their residence and was potentially suicidal. A thorough patrol of area was performed, but the individual was not located. A BOLO was sent out so that any law enforcement that might make contact would do a wellbeing check.
10:50 a.m. - A male contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to file a report about somebody throwing manure on his wife's vehicle. A report was taken.
11:13 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to 1785 Pine Lake, Albany, for a 911 open-line call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a small child playing with a phone, and no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:26 p.m. - Deputies responded to a residence in Athens for an unruly juvenile complaint. Deputies talked to the juvenile, and no further action was needed.
12:58 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Monserat Road, Millfield, for a drug overdose. A male was administered Narcan by family, and he then fled the residence prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and by vehicle but had no contact with the male.
1:06 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Liars Corner Road, Millfield, for a report of an inactive assault. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found that it was not an assault, but a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke to involved parties, who agreed to separate for the day. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:33 p.m. - Deputies responded to Stonybrook Drive for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure. Units resumed patrol.
2:08 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Carr Bailey Road, Millfield, for an active dispute. While en route, the male caller stated he would await deputies down the road. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the male, then went to the residence to speak with the involved female. Deputies found the matter to be civil and the involved parties were separated for the remainder of the day.
4:47 p.m. - Deputies took a report of threats in York Township. After being unable to locate the suspect, deputies requested a warrant for his arrest for the offenses of Menacing and Domestic Violence.
9:52 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Shade Community Center for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Units did not locate any persons in the area. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
July 25
4:09 a.m. - Deputies were on patrol when they observed a vehicle obstructing the roadway on State Route 682, near Upper River Road in Athens. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also arrived on scene. Units assisted and then cleared the scene.
7:05 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Stonybrook Drive in Athens for an activated business alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a false alarm, accidentally activated by employees. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:59 a.m. - A resident of Albany reported her car was stolen from US 33 in Nelsonville after running out of gas. She stated the vehicle ran out of gas and, upon returning to retrieve it, it was missing. A report was taken, and the vehicle was entered as stolen.
8:53 a.m. -Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road for a Breaking and Entering report. The complainant stated someone had cut the lock on his gate. A report was taken.
July 26
10:18 a.m. - Deputies responded to South Sixth Street in Jacksonville for a 911 open-line. Deputies talked to a male at the residence, who stated he had called by mistake. No further action was needed.
10:19 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Imperial Street in Doanville for a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties and determined that the dispute was verbal only. The involved parties were separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:56 a.m. - Deputies responded to East Main Street in Jacksonville for a report of theft of guard rail. A report was taken.
10:59 a.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Bargain Billy's on SR 13 in Millfield for a report of three females that were in the store shoplifting. One female fled prior to deputies’ arrival. Upon arriving on scene, the other two females were identified and the third was located a short time later. They were all served with trespass complaints and Whitnie N. Cain, age 36 of Millfield, was found to have an active felony warrant for her arrest. She was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
11:03 a.m. - Deputies spoke to a female by phone for a trespassing complaint. Deputies took the initial information for a report.
3:05 p.m. - Deputies responded to Albany for a report of cows in the roadway. Upon arrival, the neighbor had already taken possession of them, and the situation was resolved.
4:53 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm on Stagecoach Road, Athens. They key holder called in and advised it was an accident and units could disregard. No further action taken.
5:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a theft report.
7:56 p.m. - Deputies arrested 42-year-old Seth H. Wheatley of Nelsonville on an active warrant after he was located on Hebbardsville Road, Athens. He was transported to SEORJ without incident.
