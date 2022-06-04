May 30
4:35 a.m. — Deputies responded to Ames Township for an activated alarm. The exterior structure was checked and, once the key holder arrived, the interior was checked. This was determined to be a false alarm and no further action was needed.
8:50 a.m. — Deputies responded to Front Street in Glouster for a trespass complaint. The complainant stated that a male came to his home and started beating on his door. The complainant also advised that the male had taken an unknown number of pills. Deputies spoke to the other involved party, who denied taking any pills. Deputies advised the male to stay off the complainant’s property. No further action was taken.
9:57 a.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a disorderly male. The complainant stated that a male was outside of his apartment, destroying things. Deputies made contact with the male and asked him to leave the property. The male left the property, and deputies resumed patrol.
2:30 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville Road, Glouster, on a report of a stolen camper. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
2:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, Athens, for a well-being check. On scene, deputies were unable to make contact, but a neighbor told deputies that the man was out on vacation.
2:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road, Athens, to assist Athens County EMS on a medical call. Deputies stayed on scene until EMS transported a man to the hospital.
4:34 p.m. — A female made contact with deputies by phone to file a report of a scam. Deputies created a report, but no further leads are available at this time.
7:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road, Athens, for an activated business alarm. Deputies checked the building with negative contact, and all doors and windows were secure. Deputies then returned to patrol.
May 31
1:19 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Alexander Township in reference to a dispute and an individual refusing to leave a residence. The individual left prior to deputies arrival and the caller indicated no additional action was needed.
4:39 a.m. — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a disturbance call. Deputies made contact with the individual who originally indicated she wanted to go to OMH for a sinus infection. She then declined and advised she would call her insurance provider in the morning to determine the best route to take for treatment. No further action taken.
6:13 a.m. — Deputies were advised of suspicious persons in Jacksonville. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the described persons.
7:13 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Canaanville Road, Athens in reference to several utility vehicles broken into and damaged. Multiple items were taken from the vehicles. This case is under investigation.
7:48 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Old Route 33, Athens in reference to catalytic converters being cut off several vehicles. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
10:46 a.m. — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in Athens for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies made contact with the registered owner by phone, who stated he ran out of gas. The male’s wife arrived on the scene with gas and removed the vehicle from the roadway. No further action was taken.
12:01 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of mail tossed on the ground near mailboxes at Hanning Lane and SR682. The deputy recovered 3 pieces of mail that belonged to a unoccupied residence. The mail was taken to the local Post Office.
12:40 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Sandstone Apartment complex in The Plains in reference to a verbal dispute. Deputies transported one individual to O’Bleness Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
1:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Poston Road for an alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure.
2:29 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Hill Road on a report of an active burglary. Upon arriving on scene deputies found no evidence of an active burglary.
4:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road, Glouster for a report of a suspicious person and vehicle that had been stopping at the caller’s house. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a private property crash. A report was taken.
5:53 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a possible intoxicated driver in Albany. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle when they responded to the area.
7:37 p.m. — A female walked in to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft of money. A deputy spoke with the female and determined the theft occurred via telephone scam. An investigation is underway.
10:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a disturbance or possible sounds of gunshots. The area was patrolled but no individual(s) or suspicious conditions were observed. The area will receive additional patrol.
June 1
1:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of screams coming from the park in New Marshfield. On scene, deputies made contact with a large group of juveniles playing flashlight tag. With no criminal activity observed, deputies encouraged the kids to have fun and try to keep the screaming down due to it being after dark. No further action was needed.
1:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to an activated alarm. The exterior of the building was checked and there was nothing suspicious observed. The key holder arrived and the interior of structure was also checked. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken.
10:41 a.m. — Deputies spoke to a female on the telephone who advised she was assaulted on May 22, 2022. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.
12:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on Tommy Bond Road in Coolville. Prior to arrival the female half had left the area. Both parties were located and spoken to. This case is currently open pending further information.
1:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hunter Road for a report of a dispute. Once on scene, it was determined the male was having some mental issues. The male was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
3:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for report of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the two parties were already separated. No violence or threats of violence were present. One party agreed to leave for the night, and was given resources for a protection order. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to Robinette Ridge for a trespass complaint. Once on scene the matter was settled.
4:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Fossil Rock Road after it was reported that the dogs on the property did not have food or water. Deputies on scene observed three bowls of water and a bowl of dog food. The owner was advised to make sure the dogs were getting fresh water throughout the day.
6:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Millfield for report of a suspicious vehicle. Negative contact was made.
